iconectiv Joins Linux Foundation’s Open Source Networking Collaboration Project, Including Transition to NFV

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, today announced the company has joined The LF Networking Fund (LFN), a new open source networking initiative created by The Linux Foundation. The focus of LFN is to increase collaboration and operational excellence across networking projects, including Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV), to help deliver a new generation of services.

As a member of LFN, iconectiv brings more than 30 years of experience performing critical, behind-the-scenes work for service providers and related telecom firms, enabling the transition from physical to virtual network functions. Through its industry-leading Common Language solution, iconectiv has already created unique codes for more than 1,000 virtual functions, demonstrating its ability to assist service providers in the transition to Network Function Virtualization (NFV).

“The move to hybrid networks that combine physical assets with virtual functions promises enhanced operational efficiencies and speed-to-market for new kinds of services for customers globally,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President, Information Solutions, iconectiv. “The Linux Foundation understands the successful integration of these two worlds will require the collaboration of network architects and operators. We intend to offer our intimate knowledge of interconnection and network and operations management to help ensure the full rollout and adoption of hybrid networks.”

Through LFN the Linux Foundation has developed a cross-collaboration initiative that brings together 100+ member organizations from across the globe. These organizations consist of networking and enterprise vendors, system integrators and cloud providers working across nine of the top ten open-source networking projects focused on all aspects of the network stack, including NFV, SDN, data IO speed, automation, orchestration, and predictive network analytics. The foundation expects this effort to build harmonization between open source and open standards, bringing together a range of emerging, network-dependent initiatives that will drive enhanced operational efficiency through shared development and deployment best practices and resources.

“NFV is an important, highly complex and constantly evolving initiative for the industry; an open source NFV ecosystem developed by the world’s leading telecom experts, that integrates across the stack, benefits the entire industry,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, The Linux Foundation. “iconectiv brings invaluable expertise regarding network and operations management and the interconnection of global networks. We welcome their participation in this collaborative industry effort.”

To learn more about The Linux Foundation or LFN, please visit: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/projects/networking/.

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities of creating, operating and securing the telecommunications infrastructure for service providers, governments and enterprises. iconectiv provides network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 customers globally. A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.