Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang Inspire More Meddling Kids and Their Parents to “DOO GOOD” in Their Communities with a New Social Responsibility Initiative, Scooby-Doo ‘DOO GOOD’ (Graphic: Business Wire)

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today’s parents are more aware than ever that inspiring the next generation to engage in social good programs at an early age is critical to developing a life-long commitment to social responsibility. Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) and generationOn, the youth division of Points of Light, have partnered to create the SCOOBY-DOO ‘DOO GOOD’ campaign, a pro-social initiative infused with creativity to mobilize kids and their parents to band together and create change in their local communities. By channeling the spirit of Scooby-Doo, the crime-stopping multigenerational favorite, the ‘DOO GOOD’ campaign demystifies the world of social good to kids in a relatable, youthful way. To kick off the campaign, ‘DOO GOOD’ will focus on three key initiatives throughout the year: Save the Environment, Fight Hunger and Animal Welfare.

WBCP and generationOn have also teamed up to launch 35 new Kids Care Clubs across the nation, funding start-up grants to support kids and adult mentors to participate in exciting and enriching service opportunities. $500 grants will be given to clubs that participate in at least two of the key project themes for the year. Grantees will be provided additional resources to implement hands-on service.

At their core, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang are unlikely heroes and altruistic adventurers on an endless road trip to save people, businesses and communities. Never asking for anything in return, they do it because it’s the right thing to do. Scooby-Doo has created a world of spooky, mystery-fun that takes a playful approach to solving problems.

“With a character like Scooby-Doo that parents love and kids can relate to, this is an invaluable connection when looking for ways to make something meaningful for today’s kids,” said Maryellen Zarakas, Senior Vice President of Franchise Management & Marketing for WBCP. “By presenting the complexities around social responsibility through engaging programming, we believe ‘DOO GOOD’ offers a platform that is easy to understand and easy to activate – and allows us to contribute to helping create the next generation of socially-conscious fans.”

Launching alongside the campaign will be the dedicated platform, ScoobyDooGood.com, which will serve as home base for parents and their own meddling kids to learn about ‘DOO GOOD.’ Fun and easy-to-understand toolkit guides inspired by this year’s themes are available to download, providing motivational materials such as: Velma’s Reading List, easy ways to ‘DOO GOOD,’ DIY projects with step-by-step instructions, and reflection questions for kids to cement what they learned along the way. Also provided is an official ‘DOO GOOD’ Badge Book and badges for young philanthropists to track their achievements based on the toolkit. The microsite will also provide opportunities to share ‘DOO GOOD’ stories and spotlight participating kids at #DooGood through social media.

“By engaging children in service early on, they begin to lead a civic life, which in turn helps to create a civic culture,” said Tammea Tyler, Vice President of generationOn. “Partnering with an iconic brand like Scooby-Doo allows youth to get excited about service, and find ways to participate in a variety of important topics.”

‘DOO GOOD’ will kick off the campaign nationwide with the initiative, Save the Environment, on April 15, 2018, leading into Earth Day on April 22. In tandem, Warner Bros., generationOn, and local community wellness non-profit organization Enrich LA, will also be executing a Los Angeles-based social service act at a local underserved school.

For more information, please go to ScoobyDooGood.com, as well as links for the Scooby-Doo ‘DOO GOOD’ campaign video and creative assets.

About the Scooby-Doo ‘DOO GOOD’ Campaign

Warner Bros. Consumer Products teams up with generationOn, the youth family division of Points of Light, to inspire, equip and mobilize kids and families to create meaningful change in their communities on issues that range from the environment to animal welfare, poverty, hunger and more. For more information, please visit: ScoobyDooGood.com

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s18)

About generationOn

generationOn, the youth division of Points of Light, encourages children to make their mark on their communities and the world, as they learn the value of service and volunteerism. For more information go to www.generationOn.org.