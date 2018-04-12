U.S. Podcaster Wondery Partners with DAX, Whooshkaa and TPX to Monetize in the UK, Australia and Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wondery, an industry leader in podcast content, has partnered with DAX to monetize its podcast content in the United Kingdom. The network, which is focused on mobile users, has also signed deals with Whooshkaa to monetize in Australia and with TPX to serve Canada.

Wondery, which just closed $5 million in a Series A round led by venture capital firms Greycroft, Lerer Hippeau, and Advancit Capital, has announced that its new partner to service the United Kingdom will be DAX, from Global.

DAX is the world’s largest digital audio advertising platform with a major ad tech and ad sales footprint in the UK, U.S., France and Germany.

DAX was created by Global, one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups and Europe’s largest radio company. Global launched DAX in 2014 to give advertisers a simple way of reaching the growing number of people listening to digital audio content. In October of last year, Global made DAX the largest digital audio advertising sales platform in the world with the acquisition of U.S. based ad sales company, AudioHQ.

The new union will bolster Wondery’s ever-expanding reach for its hit programs like Business Wars and Dirty John, an investigative podcast soon to become a Bravo television series.

Ollie Deane, director of commercial digital at Global, said: “Wondery is an ideal partner for DAX. With their selection of popular podcasts, this new partnership creates an exciting proposition for UK advertisers. The deal not only means that Wondery will benefit from DAX’s reach in the UK but also, by teaming up with DAX, advertisers can measure and track the impact of their audio in a way that’s never been done before.”

To better serve the Australian market, Wondery has officially partnered with podcast-native platform Whooshkaa. Whooshkaa’s world-class technology allows brands, publishers and influencers to bring Australian listeners authentic audio stories that people seek out and share.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic to be working with Wondery,” said CEO of Whooshkaa, Rob Lowentheal. “They understand and align with our focus that audiences come first.”

To cover Wondery’s additional North American audience, Wondery will be teaming with TPX, a podcast-native ad sales rep in Canada. This partnership will allow not only allow Wondery to benefit from TPX’s advanced metrics but also from its geo-targeting to guarantee the maximum revenue from the Canadian audience.

“Wondery has a great catalogue of material with an engaged Canadian audience,” said TPX CEO Jean-Marie Heimrath. “Our team will ensure they get the best possible ROI from the Canadian segment of their growing global listenership.”

For Wondery CEO, Hernan Lopez, these are strategic partnerships: “Every month, millions of listeners in the UK, Canada and Australia are turning into podcasts, just like U.S. listeners are. We’re thrilled to partner with DAX, TPX and Whooshkaa to maximize revenue for our shows, while giving our listeners locally relevant ads.”

ABOUT WONDERY

Wondery, A Network of Storytellers, creates and curates immersive podcasts in the entertainment, true crime, personal growth, business, and history verticals. For more information, please see wondery.com.

ABOUT DAX

DAX is the world’s largest digital audio advertising platform giving advertisers access to an audience of 160 million people worldwide. Publishers with inventory on DAX include SoundCloud, TuneIn, audioBoom, Global’s Capital and Radio X and Bauer Media’s Kiss. DAX is the world’s most sophisticated digital audio advertising platform with unrivalled technical capabilities. DAX teams operate in the UK, US, France and Germany. DAX was developed and launched by Global, the Media & Entertainment group, in 2014.

ABOUT Global

Global is one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups and Europe’s largest radio company. With a portfolio of some of the largest and most respected media brands and music events, Global reaches 31 million people every week including 25 million on the radio alone. Global is the second biggest festival company in the UK. The company headquarters is in London’s iconic Leicester Square and Global has more than 1,600 people working at 32 broadcast centres and offices around the UK, the US and in France and Germany. Ashley Tabor OBE is Founder & Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Richard Park is Group Executive Director & Director of Broadcasting and Lord Allen is Chairman. Tabor created Global in 2007. www.global.com @global