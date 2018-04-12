Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. announced that BJ’s members now have more options to pay simply and securely with Masterpass by Mastercard. While shopping online at BJs.com, members can get all of their BJ’s shopping done quickly and confidently with Masterpass.

“We are thrilled to partner with BJ’s Wholesale Club to enhance their one-stop shopping experience with our latest and safest digital technology,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, executive vice president, U.S. Merchants and Acceptance, Mastercard. “With Masterpass as a payment option, BJ’s members are just a click away from a seamless and secure checkout.”

With the integration of Masterpass, BJ’s members can pay for items in their virtual cart without ever having to take out their card or input all of their credentials. The digital platform securely stores all payment information, including card details, shipping information and payment preference – making their shopping list the only thing they need to remember.

"As we continue to grow our Omnichannel capabilities, we’re focused on delivering a seamless experience for our members,” said Bob Eddy, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Adding Masterpass as a payment option on BJs.com offers our members another convenient way to shop with us.”

Masterpass is a digital payment service from Mastercard that enables consumers to look no further than their own trusted bank to make fast, simple and secure digital payments – across devices and channels – anywhere they want to shop: online, in-app, and in-store using contactless technology. From everyday purchases to memorable experiences, Masterpass makes shopping easier than ever leveraging the most advanced methods of payment security available today. For more information on Masterpass, visit www.masterpass.com.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ’s Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ’s provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ’s is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers’ coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

BJ’s is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.