Kestra Private Wealth Services Leads Another Wirehouse Team to Independence

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. supporting independent advisor teams nationwide, today welcomed True Alpha Wealth Management (True Alpha) to its platform.

Based in Sandusky, Ohio, True Alpha Wealth Management is operated by Brian C. Duttera, President; Elizabeth Skrinak, CFP®, Vice President; and Pat Glasgow, Wealth Management Associate. Collectively, the team has more than 75 years of financial services experience.

“We chose Kestra PWS because of its easily adaptable platform, cutting-edge technological capabilities, integrated CRM tools and most importantly – the team’s commitment to helping us serve our clients and grow our business,” said Duttera. “We’re thrilled, energized, and very happy with the support we received thus far.”

The advisors at True Alpha offer holistic financial planning services and customized wealth management solutions to individuals, families, entrepreneurs, C-level executives, retirement plans, and foundations, with a focus on serving families with special needs as well as nontraditional families.

“True professionals want personal and professional satisfaction and Brian and Liz deserve both. These are people who are excited about making the business vibrant again, putting their clients first and putting their names on the door,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Management Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “We’re in business to help set talented advisors – just like the True Alpha team – free. Our passion for that has resulted in a platform that reduces the risks and knowledge gaps that hold too many good advisors back. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with Brian and Liz on their journey.”

Kestra PWS was founded by wirehouse veterans and offers full-service independence via the firm’s premier turnkey model.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee and transaction-based independent financial advisor teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial advisors to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is comprised of an independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial advisors with an open architecture platform and independence across both fee and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County, CA; Westport, CT; New York City, NY; Middleburg, VA; Salt Lake City, UT; Sandusky, OH; and Stuart, FL. Kestra PWS has been named on the Inc. 5000 2016: The Full List as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and the Financial Times 2016 FT:300 for top registered investment advisors.

Brian and Liz offer securities through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS). True Alpha Wealth Management is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. True Alpha Wealth Management is not affiliated with Kestra IS.