3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M has pledged support as a founding donor to a newly established United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund. The science and technology company committed $250,000 to the UN Road Safety Trust Fund which aims to accelerate progress in improving global road safety by bridging the gaps in the mobilization of resources for effective action at all levels.

“With 3M’s nearly 80-year history of contributing to safer roads, we know that it takes all stakeholders working together to address issues surrounding transportation and mobility, and to drive real and lasting improvement,” said John Riccardi, vice president, 3M Transportation Safety Division. “Together, with the combined and collaborative efforts of government agencies, safety associations and advocacy groups around the world, we strive to reduce traffic fatalities globally and help save lives.”

According to the World Health Organization, about 1.3 million people die globally each year as a result of road traffic crashes, and another 50 million people are injured on the world’s roads. A disproportionate 93% of all road fatalities occur in low and middle-income countries, which have only slightly more than half of the world's vehicles. As the world’s population grows, particularly in emerging economies, challenges like road safety and mobility must be addressed to ensure people across the globe can lead safe, healthy, and prosperous lives.

3M has a long history of using science to improve lives. Its Transportation Safety Division is a global leader in developing products, systems and services for the traffic safety and vehicle registration segments, with the mission to help bring families home safely. 3M technologies are used to produce high performance reflective materials for traffic signs, road markings, work zone applications and more.

By working with leading global organizations, including the United Nations, Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, and the International Road Federation, 3M hopes to improve road safety and realize zero fatalities through the deployment of advanced technologies.

In addition, 3M is working today on the connected roads of tomorrow. Many of the automated technologies found in cars today use the same infrastructure drivers have relied on for years to help them safely navigate. 3M’s goal is to continue to help improve safety through enhanced infrastructure for both human drivers and automated vehicles.

For more information about 3M’s commitment to road safety and its transportation safety solutions, visit www.3M.com/roadsafetyun.

