Plant Advanced Technologies PAT announces new distribution agreement with Safic-Alcan.

Safic-Alcan has been appointed by Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT) to distribute their cosmetic ingredient Spiraea Exudactive® C. The agreement is effective immediately.

Safic-Alcan will take over the exclusive distribution of PAT’s ingredient, Spiraea Exudactive® C in subsidiaries of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and United-Kingdom, including 20 different countries.

Spiraea Exudactive® C is prepared using “PAT Plant Milking® process. This patented technic allows to produce highly concentred actives under conditions where plant’s roots are exploited in a non-destructive way, without the need to use agricultural ground, pesticides and in a sustainable way. Results of in-vitro and clinical data show that Spiraea Exudactive® C significantly improves skin hydration.

For Paul Hannewald, General Manager of PAT SA, “Having an efficient distribution network in Europe is crucial to market PAT’s non-exclusive products. We are very pleased to work with Safic-Alcan whose team has demonstrated pertinence for promoting our first active ingredient”.

“We are happy to have been selected by PAT and to represent a key player in the cosmetics industry. This new partnership will allow us to distribute natural and unique ingredients that are highly complementary to Safic-Alcan’s portfolio and to respond to our customer’s needs for natural innovative solutions”, stated Philippe Combette, CEO of Safic-Alcan.

Both companies will be present at In Cosmetics 2018 Global – Amsterdam (Netherlands) – 17 to 19 April 2018 – Meet PAT on Booth K49 and Safic-Alcan on Booth G90

PAT will be also present during Smallcap Event on 16th and 17th of April in Paris (France)

Next PR: 2017 Annual results – 13 April 2018 – in French language only

About PAT:

After almost 20 years of experience, PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT’s patented technology PAT plant milking®. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifiying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT’s exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking® et Target Binding®).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 – Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

All about PAT on plantadvanced.com

PAT est éligible aux dispositifs PEA et PEA – PME

About Safic-Alcan:

Safic-Alcan is a French independent distributor of speciality chemicals headquartered in Paris-La Défense (France). The Company develops and provides wide ranges of polymers, materials and additives for the rubber, coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries.

The Group is present in all major countries of the European Union, as well as in Turkey, and China with on-going strategic development in Eastern Europe, the USA and Mexico.

In 2017,Safic-Alcan posted sales revenues of 565 M€.

http://www.safic-alcan.com/en/