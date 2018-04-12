CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CYBRIC, provider of the first continuous application security platform, today announced an integration with IBM Resilient, the leading platform for orchestrating and automating incident response processes, to provide organizations with a more complete picture of their overall risk environment. The new integration embeds vulnerability and application risk data from the CYBRIC platform with IBM Resilient’s Incident Response Platform, helping security and development teams better understand the root cause of an incident while enabling faster remediation.

As part of this integration CYBRIC has now joined the IBM Security App Exchange, which allows IBM customers, developers, and business partners to share applications, security app extensions, and enhancements to IBM Security products.

“We fundamentally believe proactive detection, incident response, and remediation are critical capabilities for all aspects of security,” said Ernesto DiGiambattista, CEO and co-founder of CYBRIC. “Our mission has always been to improve an enterprise’s cybersecurity posture with a proactive and continuous approach to application security. This requires a commitment to not only embedding security earlier on in the development lifecycle, but to responding to incidents as they arise. By combining the power of CYBRIC and IBM Resilient, we’re enabling enterprises to more effectively protect their environment from attack and manage risk from code to the cloud.”

CYBRIC delivers the only continuous application security platform that enables enterprises to integrate security into the application delivery process without impacting the production environment. The integration with IBM Resilient delivers immediate value to DevSecOps teams by empowering them to respond quickly and more comprehensively to today’s evolving cyber threats.

To learn more about the integration, stop by the Resilient pod at the IBM Security booth (Booth #3829) during RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 16 to April 20. Learn more by also visiting https://www.cybric.io/partners/.

About CYBRIC

CYBRIC is the first to orchestrate and automate code and application security across the development lifecycle. The CYBRIC Continuous Application Security Platform integrates security into the development process and delivers frictionless security assurance from code commit to application delivery. To learn more visit www.cybric.io or follow us on Twitter @cybric.