Keurig Green Mountain to Partner with Personal Wellness and Beverage Innovator LifeFuels

WATERBURY, Vt. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig), scheduled to be merged into Keurig Dr Pepper, a leader & challenger in the beverage industry, today announced that it will partner with and invest in LifeFuels, Inc. to accelerate commercialization and growth of their patented, award-winning, portable drink maker.

LifeFuels is on a mission to help people feel better from the inside out. Its portable drink system uses a smart bottle and FuelPods – allowing consumers to create personalized beverages on the go. Each recyclable FuelPod delivers up to 15 concentrated servings of great-tasting, all natural beverages in a variety of flavors, tailored to an activity or lifestyle. From pre-workout to recovery, or energy to sleep – LifeFuels offers consumers a healthy choice for any occasion. An integrated app automatically tracks consumption, nutrition, and hydration and syncs with other leading fitness apps to provide recommendations and actionable insights on personal wellness. The LifeFuels system has been recognized with over a dozen awards including the recent 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award in the Sports, Fitness and Biotech Category.

Bob Gamgort, Chief Executive Officer of Keurig stated “LifeFuels innovative solution to an everyday problem, smart device technology, sleek design, and entrepreneurial team are aligned with our vision of being a new challenger in the beverage industry.”

“Partnering with Keurig and learning from their experience in appliance design, sourcing, beverage development, and branding is exactly what we need to make our dream a reality,” said LifeFuels CEO and Founder, Jonathon Perrelli.

LifeFuels is based in Virginia and led by CEO and Founder Jonathon Perrelli and CTO and Founder Rob Lawson-Shanks. Along with their team, they have extensive experience in engineering, design, consumer products, software, fitness and technology. For more information about the team and the product, visit www.lifefuels.co.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) is a leader in specialty coffee and innovative single serve brewing systems. Committed to delivering exceptional coffee for more than 35 years, today our Keurig® coffee makers and single serve hot beverages are in more than 20 million homes and offices throughout North America. In under a minute, Keurig® brewers consistently and conveniently deliver a fresh-brewed, great tasting cup with just the push of a button. As a testament to that quality, more than 50 leading global coffee, tea and cocoa brands have partnered with Keurig, joining beloved owned brands like Green Mountain Coffee® and The Original Donut Shop® coffee to offer consumers vast personal choice from 500+ varieties. As a company founded on social responsibility, Keurig is committed to using the power of business to brew a better world through our work to build resilient supply chains, sustainable products, and thriving communities. For more information, visit www.keuriggreenmountain.com, and to purchase Keurig products visit www.keurig.com or www.keurig.ca.

About LifeFuels

LifeFuels is changing the way consumers approach hydration and nutrition by empowering them to create personalized beverages on the go. The company was founded in 2014, and it's first product, the LifeFuels Bottle, leverages patented dispensing technology to deliver and track great-tasting functional beverages from FuelPods stored in it's base. Nutrition and hydration levels are tracked via the LifeFuels app, which also pulls in data from activity and fitness trackers to provide actionable insights.