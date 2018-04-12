HKBN’s “Price Guardian” Vows to End Era of Exorbitant Roaming Charges

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hong Kong Broadband Network (“HKBN”) and TVB today have unveiled their latest offering “Global Phone Service Plan”, giving customers an unprecedented, hassle-free global data connections across more than 60 popular countries and regions at very competitive prices. To spread the message, HKBN is set to launch a bold new marketing campaign starring the company’s latest talisman, “The Price Guardian”, a virtuous hero who has pledged to fend off money-draining Roaming Monsters and end the era of exorbitant roaming charges!

Tailored to the needs of frequent travelers, the all-new Global Phone Service Plan includes one Global Phone, 5GB/month local data and 5GB/month global data# for as low as just $198/month. Combining a smart phone with the convenience of global data accessibility, the Global Phone features patented CloudSIM technology, empowering customers to stay connected across over 60 major countries and regions on one single device without ever needing to swap SIM cards. In addition, this technology automatically detects and switches to the strongest 4G network signal available** to ensure high-speed global data connectivity. Equipped with Dual SIM functionality, local mobile network service is conveniently available by simply inserting any local SIM into the device. Global Phone also features a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 13 megapixel camera and is powered by Android OS. Starting today, whether at home in Hong Kong or overseas, users are good to go with just one Global Phone!

For added value and functionality, Global Phone Service Plan also includes myTV SUPER app (Alpha Pack) and TVB Anywhere app (Plan Bee) for 24 months. Other popular apps such as big big channel, TVB News, MusicOne, Mobile Office Plus, and more are also pre-installed on the Global Phone, allowing users to stay connected with the latest in current affairs, lifestyle and entertainment from Hong Kong, even when they are abroad!

Global Phone Service Plan is HKBN’s latest move at tackling expensive roaming charges in the market, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO William Yeung said, “ For over a decade we have been breaking norms - from IDD, high-speed fibre broadband, OTT & broadband bundles to mobile services, we have delivered real benefits for Hong Kongers, driving down prices with the brand-new services we introduce. Today, many Hong Kongers and companies are still paying a lot for roaming. We’re determined to put an end to the era of exorbitant roaming charges, so that Hong Kongers can enjoy high-speed, high-quality mobile data services at great prices, at home AND abroad!”

The technology development and global mobile data service of Global Phone are supported by uCloudlink. “ This is a significant milestone for us to partner with HKBN and TVB. The Global Phone, powered by GlocalMe® inside and its patented CloudSIM technology, brings new innovations to the telecommunications market. The Global Phone enables users to enjoy stable, reliable and speedy Internet experiences all over the world. Eliminating roaming charges or the need for extra SIM cards, Global Phone can share its network connection with 5 mobile devices simultaneously. With just one Global Phone in hand, you can freely explore the globe,” said Zhu Tan, uCloudlink co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

TVB is a content partner to the Global Phone. Mr. Mark Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer, Television Broadcasts Limited said, “ We believe that CHANGE is the key to sustaining growth. Innovation is the overarching theme of our strategic plan in recent years. To this end, TVB has launched OTT platforms myTV SUPER and TVB Anywhere; social and entertainment media big big channel; and TVB News app, spanning entertainment, social network, news and information. Today I am glad to announce our further cooperation with HKBN by participating in the Global Phone project, which is an amalgamation of the unique technology by uCloudlink, the quality mobile and global data services by HKBN, and the aforesaid four TVB new media platforms. With Global Phone, users will continue to be connected with Hong Kong, have access to the latest TVB news and entertainment programmes anytime, anywhere.”

Global Phone Global Data Service Plan# Special monthly fee

for customers

porting numbers

from csl, 1010 or

SUN Mobile $198 $268 $338 Monthly fee for other

customers $218 up* $288 up* $358 up* Monthly

administration fee $18 Monthly global data

usage 5GB^ Global Phone 1 Global Phone for free (Value at $2,500) Monthly local data

usage 3GB

Additional 2GB for all

port-in numbers from

any other mobile

operator, a total of 5GB 6GB 12GB

When monthly local data

usage exceeds the plan

data entitlement, service

will automatically be

upgraded to unlimited

local data without speed

throttling for $80 extra

charge. (Fair Usage Policy

(A) applies) Local network 4G

Maximum local

download speed

21Mbps 4G 4.5G Local voice (mins) 3,000 3,700 Unlimited Contract period 24 months 4 TVB apps 24-month myTV SUPER App (Alpha Pack) <Value at $680/24 months;

For use within Hong Kong>

For use within Hong Kong> 24-month TVB Anywhere app (Plan Bee) <Value at $1,200/24 months;

For use in Mainland China and other overseas countries and regions>

For use in Mainland China and other overseas countries and regions> big big channel

TVB News

Global Phone Service also makes available an exclusive travel global data plan which does not include local data service. Existing customers of HKBN broadband/home telephone/mobile services who register to this plan can enjoy a $58 monthly fee discount, details are as follows:

Global Phone Global Data Service Plan － Travel Package (excluding local data) # Monthly fee $198 Special monthly fee for existing

customers of HKBN home

broadband/ home telephone/ mobile

services $140 Global Phone 1 Global Phone for free (value at $2,500) Global data usage per month 5GB^ Contract period 24 months 4 TVB Apps 24-month myTV SUPER App (Alpha Pack) <Value at $680/24 months;

For use within Hong Kong>

For use within Hong Kong> 24-month TVB Anywhere app (Plan Bee) <Value at $1,200/24 months;

For use in Mainland China and other overseas countries and regions>

For use in Mainland China and other overseas countries and regions> big big channel

TVB News

# Terms and Conditions apply. Please refer to apply.hkbn.net for details

* For monthly service fee details, please refer to apply.hkbn.net or contact our sales staff

^ After using up 5GB global data, customers can choose to top-up 500MB data in that month for extra change $28

** Depends on related local network operators capabilities

For more details about Global Phone Service Plan, please visit: https://www.hkbn.net/new/en/mobile-plan.shtml#global-phone

About HKBN

HKBN is Hong Kong’s largest provider of residential high speed fibre broadband (symmetrical 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps) services by number of subscriptions, and a fast growing enterprise solutions provider. The Company offers a full range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets, encompassing broadband and Wi-Fi network services, cloud solutions, data connectivity, data facilities, system integration, mobile services, entertainment and voice communications. HKBN owns an extensive fibre network in Hong Kong, which covers over 2.2 million residential homes passed, representing approximately 81% of Hong Kong’s total residential units, and more than 2,300 commercial buildings. HKBN embraces “ Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live” as its core purpose, and takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Company is managed by about 300 Co-Owners who have invested their own savings to buy HKBN shares, representing the majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Company. HKBN Group is part of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310).

About Television Broadcasts Limited

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB; stock code: 00511), which commenced broadcasting in 1967, is the first wireless commercial television station in Hong Kong. It operates five free TV channels in Hong Kong, providing high quality news and infotainment programmes. Major businesses of TVB include television broadcasting, programme production, licensing and distribution, digital media business and publications. TVB is one of the few broadcasters in the world that operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing production, broadcasting and distribution, supplemented by a strong artiste pool. The group has over 4,400 full-time employees worldwide. The station maintains over 80% audience share during weekday primetime and more than 90% market share in the TV advertising market in Hong Kong. Its self-produced programmes are distributed to over 40 countries and 100 cities worldwide. TVB has actively developed its digital media business and successfully transformed from a traditional TV station into media platforms spanning terrestrial TV, OTT services and online social media. The number of users of myTV SUPER OTT service has exceeded 5.8 million as of March 2018; TVB Anywhere is gathering momentum overseas, covering over 200 countries and regions. The registered users and followers of social media platform big big channel has exceeded 10.7 million to-date.

- End -

Jointly issued by HKBN and TVB