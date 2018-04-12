YouCam Partners with Amway for an Innovative AR Shopping Experience to Transform the Customer Beauty Journey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. is excited to announce a global partnership with the multi-level marketing health and beauty company, Amway, for the launch of a mobile application to redefine the consumer shopping experience for their beauty brand Artistry. The global rollout will launch in Korea this month, with Japan, Thailand, and United States markets to follow throughout 2018. Through the use of YouCam Makeup’s award-winning augmented reality (AR) beauty try-ons, Artistry can now connect and engage with its loyal sales force and consumers in a whole new way. The instant true-to-life trials simplifies the shopping experience allowing consumers to quickly and conveniently discover and experiment with products through a tap of their phone.

The Artistry Virtual Beauty App experience features over 150 global makeup SKUs, which shoppers can test, discover, and purchase instantly, along with the brand’s best-selling skincare products. Personalized skincare product recommendations based on user skin concerns will be available through the integration of YouCam’s artificial intelligence technology and the Artistry skin assessment, making the whole beauty shopping experience feel customized, while helping customers feel increasingly confident in their purchase decisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Artistry to elevate their customer shopping journey by integrating YouCam technology to best serve their customer needs,” said Alice H. Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp. “YouCam’s AR and AI innovations will help Artistry connect and engage with consumers in a faster, convenient, and more effective way, driving sales, and creating an all-together better customer shopping experience.”

“The Artistry Virtual Beauty App is a fun and engaging way to bring an entirely new experience to how our Amway Business Owners try, share, and sell Artistry products,” said Kelli Templeton, Vice President of Global Beauty for Artistry. Partnering with YouCam puts the beauty counter right in the hands of our business owners and their customers for personalized beauty recommendations.”

Download the Artistry Virtual Beauty App for free in the App Store and Google Play to experience the unique customer shopping journey for yourself.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 550 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Perfect Corp.’s flagship app YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

About the Artistry™ Brand

Artistry™ is the world’s #1 direct selling premium beauty brand. Founded in 1958 by an entrepreneurial husband and wife team, the Artistry™ portfolio features skincare, makeup, and holistic beauty solutions that are infused with nature, perfected by science, and personalized for each woman's individual needs. Exclusive formulations reflect the global research, development, and quality assurance conducted by a network of more than 900 scientists and international skin health doctors from leading universities. The brand has analyzed over 32,000 faces from all over the world to develop product solutions based on each woman’s unique skin needs. Artistry™ products are sold through Amway Business Owners in more than 50 countries and territories worldwide.

About Amway

Amway is an $8.6 billion direct selling business based in Ada, Michigan, USA. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring™ water treatment systems and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners. Global sales in 2016 made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2017 Direct Selling News Global 100. The company’s annual sales figure includes revenue from direct selling operations and other business holdings. For company news, visit amwayglobal.com/newsroom.