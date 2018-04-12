Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symantec Corp., the world's leading cyber security company, and NTT Security, the specialized security company of NTT Group, have announced their intention to enter into a strategic partnership to bolster web security services offerings to customers across the cloud, mobile and on-premises.

By planning to bring together Symantec’s Cloud-Delivered Web Security Services and CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) technologies, key elements of the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, with NTT Security’s threat detection and advanced analytics capabilities, the companies intend to enhance security services and provide customers flexibility and efficiency in their digital transformation journey.

Further collaboration could see both parties sharing threat telemetry information to provide a more sophisticated security service suite.

The new services will plan to provide a comprehensive set of in-depth application controls designed to manage the increasing use of social and business web applications and enhance compliance and cybersecurity for customers by consistently enforcing acceptable use policies.

Greg Clark, Symantec CEO, said: “Security is an integral part of digital transformation and our planned partnership with NTT Security, a leader in the space, will help provide protection for customers throughout their journey. By combining our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform with NTT Security's leading solutions, we are aiming to ensure that businesses can respond to evolving threats and secure their data wherever it lives.”

Jun Sawada, NTT Security CEO commented: “Our strategic partnership with Symantec will greatly enhance the level of advanced web security services both parties can deliver, and I expect this partnership to expand to other areas such as endpoint and the entire cloud-based security area. NTT Security offers through our operating companies Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA, a wide portfolio of Cybersecurity Consulting, System Integration and Support Services, depending on the maturity level and specific requirements from our clients.”

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec’s Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world’s largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About NTT Security

NTT Security is the specialized security company and the center of excellence in security for NTT Group. With embedded security we enable NTT Group companies (Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA) to deliver resilient business solutions for clients’ digital transformation needs. NTT Security has multiple SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and Security Technology for NTT Group companies – making best use of local resources and leveraging our global capabilities. NTT Security is part of the NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of the largest ICT companies in the world. Visit nttsecurity.com to learn more about NTT Security or visit www.ntt.co.jp/index_e.html to learn more about NTT Group.

For sales enquiries, please visit dimensiondata.com, www.ntt.com/en/index.html, www.nttdata.com/global/en/ or speak to your NTT account representative for more information.