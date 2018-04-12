Level Brands, Dynasty Group USA Team Up in 5-year Licensing Deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level Brands Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative marketing and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, announced today a five-year licensing deal with Dynasty Group USA, one of the largest American-owned manufacturers of high-quality, cruelty-free cosmetic brushes. The deal provides for licensing under three brands either owned or managed by LEVB: Ireland Men One (I’M1), Level Brands’ men’s-lifestyle brand, established to capitalize on potentially lucrative licensing and co-branding opportunities with brands focused on millennials; Beauty & Pin-Ups (BPU), Level Brands’ hair-care and disruptive women’s-products brand; and David Tutera, a brand managed by Level Brands’ Encore Endeavor One (EE1), a provider of corporate brand-management services and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms.

Under the agreement, BPU will license its brand to Dynasty for sale of cosmetic and make-up items, I’M1 will do likewise for men’s grooming brushes for facial hair and shaving kits, and EE1’s client David Tutera will license its brand for women’s makeup brushes and men’s grooming brushes for facial hair and shaving kits.

The agreement provides for an annual marketing fee for each entity and royalty payments of 25% of gross sales until a threshold is met, and then 16% of gross sales from that point on. Any promotional content related to the brands will be created under separate contracts with EE1.

“The deal furthers the goal of Level Brands to enter into synergistic agreements with carefully vetted and quality-committed suppliers,” said Stephen Roseberry, President of I’M1 and EE1. “This deal is a major win-win for Level Brands and Dynasty Group USA,” Roseberry said.

Armando Del Real, President of Dynasty Group USA, agreed, saying the association of his company’s products with the name and reputation of Kathy Ireland, Level Brands’ Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist, will take his company to a new level.

“Kathy Ireland has a reputation for integrity and sound judgment that is rare and valuable,” Del Real said. “We’re proud of our association with this American success story.”

“I am looking forward to expanding the David Tutera brand into women’s beauty and launching my men’s grooming line with Dynasty Group USA,” says David Tutera, Award-winning designer, wedding & entertaining authority, television star, author and philanthropist. “All the collections in the David Tutera brand are designed to make every woman feel beautiful. I am excited to add cosmetic accessories to the David Tutera portfolio, as well as bring men grooming accessories of superior quality,” he adds. The association with Dynasty Group USA marks Tutera’s initial foray into the men’s accessories arena.

“We feel that this new association will quickly inspire enthusiasm among millennial men and the women who love them,” says Tommy Meharey, a marine, millennial, father, and Co-Founder of I'M1 with Kathy Ireland. “The new I’M1 grooming products and shave kits are designed to make every man achieve his own unique and great style, while also being kind and gentle on the skin, ” he adds.

About Level Brands Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)

Level Brands creates bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. Level Brands specializes in corporate brand management and consumer products marketing art; beauty; fashion; health and wellness, including the beverage space; and entertainment. Licensed brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brand businesses, among which are Ireland Men One or I'M1, for millennial men and the women who love them; Encore Endeavor One or EE1, corporate brand management and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms; kathy ireland(R) Health & Wellness; and Beauty & Pin-Ups, Level Brands' hair-care and disruptive women's products brand.

