TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences

BOSTON & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SessionM, the leading customer data and engagement platform, today announced that it’s been selected by TGI Fridays to enhance the omnichannel Fridays experience. Orchestrating data from across all guest touchpoints, SessionM will enable TGI Fridays to build stronger relationships with friends of the restaurant through more personalized and genuine interactions.

“When TGI Fridays first launched our original loyalty program in April 2008, we were the first big player in casual dining restaurants to have a loyalty program. Now that others are catching up, we’re taking another leap forward and bringing our guest experience to a whole new level, both in and out of the restaurant,” said Stephanie Perdue, chief marketing officer at TGI Fridays. “With deep and broad expertise in building interactions that matter, SessionM is the ideal partner to work on this groundbreaking push with us.”

Branching away from a one-size-fits-all rewards program, TGI Fridays is working with SessionM to provide more relevant experiences, including personalized offers and content for guests, by better orchestrating data across its restaurants and digital properties. Beginning with enhanced mobile functionality through to active triggering of in-restaurant interactions, TGI Fridays is putting the power of its data to work to drive guest frequency, convert unknowns to knowns and offer innovative loyalty and engagement experiences.

“With restaurants, guests are often anonymous from the time they come in, all the way up to when they pay the bill. At that point, you’ve already missed an opportunity to make a lasting impression,” said Lars Albright, co-founder and CEO of SessionM. “Starting every interaction – whether in the restaurant or on the app – with an understanding of the customer is absolutely critical. We often say that guest loyalty begins with demonstrating loyalty to the guest, and TGI Fridays wholly shares that philosophy.”

Its deal with SessionM is the latest in a string of forward-looking partnerships TGI Fridays has formed to enhance the guest experience, including deals with Amazon Pay and Amazon Alexa, GM OnStar integration, and chatbots for Facebook and Twitter social sites.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, Fridays opened its first location in New York City. Today, there are 890 restaurants in 60 countries offering high quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks, served with genuine personal service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the freeing and liberating spirit of "Friday" is the concept's founding premise, from which the brand promise "In Here, It's Always Friday®" was born. For more information, visit www.Fridays.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About SessionM

SessionM is a customer data and engagement platform empowering the world’s most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.