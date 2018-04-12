Cylance® Axiom Alliance Program Extends AI Based Security Approach Across Endpoints to Network and Cloud

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cylance Inc., the company that revolutionized the antivirus and endpoint protection industry with true AI-powered prevention that blocks advanced cyberattacks, including fileless attacks, malware, advanced persistent threats, and zero-day attacks, today announced the Cylance Axiom Alliance Program. The program launch consists of more than 12 technology providers, each leveraging Cylance’s threat identification, management and prevention APIs directly within their solutions to save time spent detecting and responding to security incidents for their customers. As a combined next-generation reference architecture, the response time is reduced to a fraction of a second and the customer gains insight across the entire architecture.

At a time when organizations face a shortage of cybersecurity talent, a growing volume of attacks and a seemingly infinite quantity of signals to monitor, it is more difficult than ever to prioritize and take action on cyber threats. Members of the Cylance Axiom Alliance Program — Bitglass, Centrify, Demisto, Digital Shadows, Duo Security, JASK, LogRhythm, Lookout, Netskope, ProtectWise, Splunk, Twistlock and Zimperium — can now leverage Cylance APIs to uncover emerging threats in real-time, from within their existing systems.

Leveraging APIs, the Axiom program creates a 360-degree threat view for customers and expands Cylance’s prevention capabilities to IoT, cloud and on-premises environments.

By integrating Cylance into their systems through the API, customers get a single source of truth — an axiom — and clear response prioritization for the endpoint threats they face, all surfaced through Cylance’s predictive algorithms. The dramatic increase in accuracy and reduction in the number of incidents to query enables already overburdened cybersecurity personnel to free up time and resources in favor of higher-level tasks. This is of particular value to MSSPs, whose ability to respond swiftly to attacks across multiple customers simultaneously is predicated upon their ability to offer integrated and fully functional systems and high value services.

“Detecting anomalous behaviors and actively preventing attacks are now operating realities that require accurate, real-time detection,” said Didi Dayton, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Cylance. “At Cylance, we operate like every day is day zero. Our best-in-class partners can now integrate CylancePROTECT directly into their platforms to enable their customers to understand what is happening inside their systems quickly and seamlessly, for immediate action and containment.”

The launch of the Axiom Alliance Program also marks a significant expansion of Cylance’s channel network, which now includes more than 4,000 partner and distributor sellers worldwide, as Cylance serves more than 3,800 enterprise customers.

Axiom Alliance partners can integrate CylancePROTECT today, with the CylanceOPTICS integration planned for later this summer. Demos will be available at the Cylance booth (North Hall, booth #3911) at the 2018 RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16-20. For more information about Cylance’s RSA presence, please visit: https://pages.cylance.com/rsa-2018.

For more information about the Cylance Axiom Alliance Program, or to apply to become a partner, please visit: https://www.cylance.com/en_us/partners/our-products/axiom-program.html.

Axiom Alliance Partner quotes:

“As more data moves beyond the firewall, the future enterprise control points are cloud and endpoint. This shift requires a zero-day approach to data and threat protection for any app, and any device. Bitglass and Cylance are uniquely able to solve that challenge for the enterprise.” - Anurag Kahol, CTO and Co-founder, Bitglass

“I’m thrilled that Centrify and Cylance are working together in the Axiom Alliance Program. Cylance is a strong part of Centrify’s own internal security environment, and it’s exciting to offer our shared customers a combined Zero Trust Security solution that combines cutting-edge threat prevention with comprehensive identity verification and risk-based access controls. Centrify and Cylance are a perfect match for Zero Trust Security.” - Raun Nohavitza, Vice President, IT, Centrify

“Our joint customers enjoy the best of all worlds – endpoint protection, threat intelligence and security orchestration, automation and response technology – all in a single integration. It’s a compelling solution for any security operations center (SOC) that wants to reduce its MTTR (mean time to response) and maximize its security product investment,” - Bob Kruse, VP Worldwide Sales, Demisto

“Shadow Search, an enhanced search feature of Digital Shadows SearchLight™, will use Cylance’s Infinity Cloud capability to provide fast, accurate contextual information for observables, starting with file hashes. This seamless integration allows Shadow Search users to fuse this information with the vast repository of strategic and tactical threat intelligence at Digital Shadows to make the best decisions faster.” - Alex Seton, VP Business & Corporate Development, Digital Shadows

“Both Duo and Cylance were founded with a philosophy to provide simple and effective security to organizations and their users. Granular access management and endpoint security are key pillars of a modern, zero-trust security framework. This partnership helps to ensure that our mutual customers are successful in building a security strategy that goes beyond the traditional network perimeter.” - Ruoting Sun, Head of Technology Partnerships , Duo Security

, “This partnership integrates two AI-driven technologies to deliver an unprecedented level of insights, representing the evolution of future SOC requirements. Collaborating with a known industry innovator like Cylance elevates SOC teams’ ability to better stay ahead of adversaries.” - Greg Martin, CEO, JASK

“We are excited to partner with Cylance to help enterprises around the world realize the power of an AI-enabled SOC. Combining endpoint threat prevention from Cylance with LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM capabilities is a powerful solution for holistic threat detection and response. We look forward to working with Cylance to provide our customers a seamlessly integrated approach to improving their enterprise security postures.” - Matt Winter, VP of Marketing and Business Development, LogRhythm

“Lookout is excited to join the Cylance Axiom Alliance to complement Cylance's endpoint security with industry-leading Lookout mobile threat detection. The ability to stay ahead of threat actors and accurately predict their next attack requires collecting anonymous signals from millions of devices and apps and applying machine learning to draw reliable inferences. That's why Lookout has built the world's largest mobile security dataset and a world-class security research team. Through this mix of automation and human-powered intelligence, and now with added insights from Cylance, we are able to keep up with the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape where mobile is an increasingly attractive entry point to enterprise systems and data.” - Marc Jaffan, Vice President, Business & Corporate Development, Lookout

“Collaboration is a critical factor to success in cybersecurity, and the Cylance Axiom Alliance Program brings together some of the most innovative technology and promising approaches in the industry. By integrating Cylance’s AI-powered solution with the Netskope Cloud Security platform, we are able to give customers the tools they need to take full advantage of SaaS, IaaS and web applications without sacrificing security.” - Rick Holden, VP Strategic Alliances and Business Development , Netskope

, "ProtectWise and Cylance have enjoyed a successful history of helping our joint customers achieve more effective and efficient threat defense as attack surfaces continue to evolve and expand. We are pleased to join the Axiom Alliance Program and further extend our cloud-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) for securing Enterprise, Cloud and Industrial environments." - Ramon Peypoch, Chief Product Officer, ProtectWise

“Traditional signature-based, manual security solutions just don't keep up in today's world. That's why we're excited to partner with Cylance to make it easier for enterprises to use the power of machine learning and automation to deliver unmatched protection. With Cylance and Twistlock, companies can fully automate their endpoint and cloud native application security to defend against both known and unknown threats.” - John Leon, VP, Business Development, Twistlock

“Cylance is synonymous with artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity on traditional endpoints. As the leader in machine learning-based detection of mobile device threats, Zimperium is excited to work with Cylance and other Axiom Alliance members to deploy enterprise security solutions that are backed by unparalleled security research, scalable and easy to manage.” - John Michelsen, Chief Technology Officer, Zimperium

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance uses artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and specialized security services that change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance’s security solutions provide full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise, combating threats such as malware, ransomware, fileless malware, malicious scripts, weaponized docs, and other attack vectors. With AI based malware prevention, application and script control, memory protection, device policy enforcement, root cause analysis, threat hunting, automated threat detection and response, coupled with expert security services, Cylance can protect endpoints without increasing staff workload or costs. For more information visit: www.cylance.com