CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access security, today unveiled an expanded offering for managed security service providers (MSSPs) that enables greater flexibility and the ability to easily add privileged access security capabilities to their portfolios. The market-leading CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution, which is also available as a multi-tenant offering, can expand market opportunities and create new revenue streams for global MSSPs.

“Nearly all advanced attacks involve the exploitation of privileged accounts, our partners are crucial in CyberArk’s mission to help protect customers’ data, infrastructure and assets,” said Scott Whitehouse, vice president of channels and alliances, CyberArk. “CyberArk’s multi-tenant offering makes privileged access security further accessible to organizations of all sizes, and creates new opportunities for MSSPs to grow their businesses. MSSPs can now easily offer privileged access security from the industry’s undisputed leader as a single or multi-tenant solution to address various business requirements.”

CyberArk Service Provider Offering

Only CyberArk secures privileged accounts, credentials and secrets across cloud and DevOps environments and on the endpoint, enabling MSSPs to help their customers reduce the attack surface associated with digital transformation technologies. The CyberArk Service Provider Offering also gives MSSPs the ability to:

Extend reach and reduce privilege-related risk: CyberArk’s multi-tenant offering enables service providers to extend the reach of the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution to organizations of all sizes that prefer a managed service offering. Service providers can better help customers reduce their privileged-related security risk from external attackers and malicious insiders, and limit damage as quickly as possible.

CyberArk's flexible pay-as-you-go model allows service providers of all sizes to offer CyberArk solutions without significant up-front costs. Service providers will only pay for what their customers deploy while having the ability to offer attractive end-user pricing.

: CyberArk’s flexible pay-as-you-go model allows service providers of all sizes to offer CyberArk solutions without significant up-front costs. Service providers will only pay for what their customers deploy while having the ability to offer attractive end-user pricing. Scale to meet changing customer needs: Service providers can easily add privileged access solutions to their portfolio, bring on new customers and scale their business while keeping their operating costs low. Through CyberArk’s management console, service providers have the ability to accelerate onboarding, and monitor and control multiple tenants from an easy-to-use dashboard.

Supporting Quotes

“Keeping privileged accounts secure across an organization is challenging in today’s complex IT environments. Staying ahead of internal and external cyber threats requires a deep understanding of how to manage and monitor access to these sensitive accounts,” said Rex Thexton, managing director, Digital Identity, Accenture Security. “By working together, we are offering our clients an innovative solution that easily scales as the security threat landscape evolves.”

“Fujitsu is excited to see this initiative from CyberArk to help provide world class, market-leading services to our customers to help protect their businesses and important assets against external and internal threats,” said Petri Heinälä, security offerings architect, Identity & Access Management, Enterprise & Cyber Security, EMEIA at Fujitsu. “This forward-looking approach, providing advanced technology solutions and skills, allows leading service provider organizations like Fujitsu to open up new opportunities and grow our business.”

Additional Resources

Pricing and Availability

The multi-tenant version of the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution is available now in a flexible pay-as-you-go model. For more information, visit https://www.cyberark.com/partners/.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry's most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets.

