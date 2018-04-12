Oklahoma School Assurance Group (OSAG) and CompSource Mutual Are Pledging a Quarter of a Million Dollars to Support Safety Programs of OSAG Member School Districts

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oklahoma School Assurance Group and CompSource Mutual Insurance Company are proud to announce they are pledging $250,000 to support the safety programs of OSAG member school districts. Grants will be awarded to OSAG members in the 2018-2019 policy year, with membership beginning on July 1, 2018, and will provide the necessary funding to invest in safety equipment for their district.

“Our board unanimously approved funding the grants because school districts should not have to sacrifice investing in much-needed safety equipment because of the lack of funding. Maintaining an active, effective safety and loss prevention program ensures school districts can fulfill their commitment to providing a safe work environment for employees. Safety is worth the investment, even when budgets are stretched,” said Dr. John Cox, Chairman of the OSAG Board of Trustees.

“When we began to discuss safety grants for our members it was a no-brainer to reach out to CompSource. Not only have they been our partner for providing workers’ compensation insurance coverage since our inception, but they are also passionate about safety and protecting Oklahoma’s workforce. Both organizations pride ourselves in giving back, and we are proud to support Oklahoma schools and the impact they make on our future leaders,” said Dr. Cox.

Additional information regarding the safety grants will be sent to OSAG members and will be available on the OSAG website at www.okschoolassurancegroup.org.

About OSAG:

The Oklahoma School Assurance Group was founded in 1994 as an avenue for public school districts to obtain fully insured workers’ compensation services. OSAG is the largest provider of workers’ compensation services to Oklahoma public schools, with a current membership of 499 member districts. All OSAG members are owners of the program, sharing equity ownership in OSAG. Members have accumulated a total savings of $93,271,196 since 1994. This savings includes upfront premium discounts compared to outside markets, along with over $12,000,000 in refunds and performance dividends awarded to membership!

About CompSource Mutual:

CompSource Mutual Insurance Company is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Oklahoma. For more than 80 years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource as a reliable, trusted source for workers' compensation insurance. Over the years the company has evolved, but our commitment to the Oklahoma business community has remained the same. This commitment is evident in everything we do and is a central focus of our mission, to lead the Oklahoma workers' compensation market by providing financial stability, delivering superior service and innovative solutions, promoting workplace safety and serving as a trusted partner to the Oklahoma business community. For more information about CompSource, visit our website at www.compsourcemutual.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.