TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program

COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement with Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, where TSYS will provide support for the bank’s commercial card program.

Bank of the West will leverage TSYS’ industry-leading commercial card core processing platform, along with card and statement production, risk management tools and customer service support.

“Innovation is at the heart of how we meet our customers’ evolving needs with a growing set of commercial card solutions, and TSYS is widely recognized as the leader in commercial card technology,” said Eileen Dignen, Head of Cash Management, Bank of the West. “Their extensive experience and expertise in the commercial card market made it an easy decision to partner with them.”

“We are excited that Bank of the West selected us to serve their commercial banking clients by providing our strong suite of commercial credit card products,” said Allen Pettis, Chief Customer Officer, Issuer Solutions, TSYS. “Their focus on providing a superior level of customer service to their clients makes for a great fit between our organizations.”

About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is a financial services company headquartered in San Francisco with $89.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. Founded in 1874, Bank of the West provides a wide range of personal, commercial, wealth management and international banking services through more than 600 branches and offices in 23 states and digital channels. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a leading bank in Europe, which has a presence in 74 countries with more than 192,000 employees. To learn more about Bank of the West, visit About Us via BankoftheWest.com.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call ‘People-Centered Payments®’.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.