ADDING MULTIMEDIA Pond5 and DJI Join Forces to Create an Online Marketplace for Aerial Footage from FAA Certified Pilots and Filmmakers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global content marketplace Pond5 and DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today launched an innovative collaboration to develop a premium collection of licensable aerial footage.

By applying to join this program, pilots operating with a Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is required for commercial use, will be eligible to have their footage included in a series of collections shot exclusively with DJI drones.

Pond5 will showcase these collections to its millions of users, while denoting video clips shot by licensed pilots in searches for customers who need to ensure their video assets comply with Part 107. Pilots will also be able to leverage Pond5’s industry knowledge to identify their most in-demand shots and obtain assistance in preparing their footage for licensing in the Pond5 marketplace.

DJI will be working closely with the team of video experts and curators at Pond5 to ensure that the most compelling and award-worthy aerial footage shot with DJI products is made easily accessible to customers searching for studio-quality shots to use in their productions.

“Drones have become powerful tools for storytellers, providing a cost-effective alternative for gathering aerial footage. They’re able to capture rapidly unfolding events and reach locations that would be otherwise inaccessible, costly, or dangerous” said Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman. “As the world leader in their space, DJI is the ideal partner to bring the best in contemporary aerial footage to our marketplace.”

Select participants will also have access to Pond5’s premium clipping and tagging services, allowing them to save time by simply submitting raw footage, rather than having to do the work of editing, formatting, titling, and keywording the footage themselves. Footage receiving these services will then be made available exclusively through Pond5 for a limited time.

“Drone imagery creates exciting new possibilities for video creators and producers around the world, and DJI’s collaboration with Pond5’s industry-leading content marketplace helps establish a new standard for professional video that is safe, legal, and cleared for use,” said Michael Perry, Managing Director of DJI, North America. “We’re excited to elevate the presence of DJI-captured imagery in Pond5’s marketplace, and we can’t wait to see the projects that will incorporate this footage.”

Pilots with a Part 107 certificate who use DJI drones can apply to this program at www.pond5.com/dji, with selected DJI aerial footage being showcased on the Pond5 content marketplace in the coming months. Pond5 and DJI will both be onsite at the 2018 NAB Show to provide additional information for interested participants, as well as producers and editors who want to license professional aerial drone footage. For a look at the full collection of aerial footage from across the globe currently available on Pond5, visit www.pond5.com.

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI’s global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and many other industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.dji.com.

About Pond5

Pond5 is transforming the role of video in the creative process by connecting producers, creative directors, and editors to more than 60,000 filmmakers and creators in over 150 countries. The company strives to improve creative production through its innovative artist technology, easy-to-use platform, and ever-growing library of more than ten million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects, photos and other high-quality media. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices located in New York, Dublin, and Prague.

For more information, please visit https://www.pond5.com.