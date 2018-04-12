Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regions Bank has announced a new agreement with fintech mortgage and consumer digital lending technology platform provider, Lender Price. This agreement, which encompasses both a working relationship and an equity investment in the company, promises to provide additional technology and resources for Regions to deploy in its efforts to enhance Regions’ digital lending.

Regions, together with Lender Price, will focus on streamlining Regions’ digital processes and simplifying interactions between bankers, borrowers and the bank. For consumers, the benefits will include fewer information requests, integration of additional data sources for approvals and confirmations, and quicker responses, all of which will help simplify the lending process.

“We have made numerous improvements in the last year to make the customer experience easier – from redesigning our digital applications, to capturing signatures electronically,” said Logan Pichel, Head of Regions Enterprise Operations. “This investment in Lender Price and our working agreement provides important growth capital for Lender Price, aligns our mutual interests in digital transformation and continues to move us toward the goal of making banking easier for our customers.”

“We are excited about our strategic collaboration with Regions Bank and the confidence displayed in our company and our technology products as a critical component to its digital lending experience,” said Jerry Halbrook, CEO of Lender Price.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $124 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com. Regions Bank, member FDIC is an Equal Housing Lender.

About Cre8tech Labs, Inc. dba Lender Price

Lender Price, founded by Dawar Alimi, Ly Kou Nhiayi, and Ly Kao Nhayi is a California-based technology innovator and developer of an industry leading digital lending technology platform, a product, pricing and eligibility engine and real-time pricing analytics all in support of omni-channel lending strategies, full mobile functionality and an end-to-end digital lending experience for both consumers and mortgage professionals. Additional information about Lender Price can be found at www.lenderprice.com or www.digitallending.com.