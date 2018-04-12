Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Cross Training (LIFE XT), a leading provider of evidence-based human performance training solutions, is expanding its partnership with global law firm, Seyfarth Shaw LLP.

Seyfarth has joined a rapidly growing list of law firms in the U.S. that rely on LIFE XT’s scientifically-based personal coaching and digital content platform to increase employee resilience while improving focus, productivity, and engagement throughout their organizations. Through SeyfarthLife, the firm’s targeted effort to increase organizational resiliency, Seyfarth supports self-assessment, work-life integration and innovation to enable the highest levels of performance and career satisfaction for all personnel.

Tremendous Results

The implementation of LIFE XT has translated into immediate results for Seyfarth. Since launch, firm participants have reported:

91% satisfaction rate

23% increase in wellbeing

23% increase in focus

17% increase in productivity

17% increase in emotional health.

“With double-digit improvements across the board, we’re extremely encouraged by the results we’ve seen and we’re excited to expand this program,” said Seyfarth partner Laura Maechtlen, a co-leader of the firm’s SeyfarthLife program. “By promoting resiliency and the highest levels of performance across the organization, we expect these efforts have a long-standing impact on the firm and our people.”

LIFE XT was founded by co-authors Eric Langshur and Nate Klemp PhD. whose New York Times bestselling book, Start Here, Master the Lifelong Habit of Wellbeing, was published by Simon & Schuster in 2016. The company delivers a sophisticated range of scalable professional training programs that have been adopted by a wide array of organizations who identify human capital as their primary source of competitive advantage.

Co-Founder’s Eric Langshur and Nate Klemp:

“LIFE XT delivers a comprehensive solution for clients who are interested in achieving greater business performance by helping their people achieve peak human performance," said Eric Langshur, Co-Founder of LIFE XT and Abundant Venture Partners.

"We are passionate about making a difference in the lives of law professionals using a scientifically-based approach grounded in habit-formation practices that have been proven to drive results," said Nate Klemp, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of LIFE XT.

About Life Cross Training (LIFE XT):

LIFE XT is a human performance program that provides the necessary tools for increasing resilience to stress and maximizing joy, meaning, and productivity in modern life. Participants not only learn the value of these practices, they receive coaching to help them develop and deepen their skills as well. Visit LIFE XT online, on Twitter and on LinkedIn.