Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by AI and Geospatial Imagery to Property & Casualty Insurers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duck Creek Technologies has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with Cape Analytics, a property intelligence company that uses AI and geospatial imagery to provide detailed information about properties across the United States. Cape Analytics and Duck Creek offer insight into the risks and values of properties in a revolutionary way - end users are able to make faster, more accurate underwriting and rating decisions without needing to leave a Duck Creek screen.

“Our solution enables insurers to access property attributes, such as roof condition, with the accuracy and detail that traditionally required an on-site inspection, and with the speed and coverage of property record pre-fill,” said Busy Cummings, Vice President of Sales at Cape Analytics. “By leveraging our solution, Duck Creek customers will be able to ask fewer questions of their agents and insureds, while more accurately understanding the risk and value of a property.”

Duck Creek’s Partner Ecosystem program comprises delivery, solution, and technology partners who play crucial roles in providing complementary software, services, and solutions to insurers of all sizes. Working with Cape Analytics gives Duck Creek customers’ underwriters the ability to instantly evaluate a property’s characteristics and condition at time of quote.

“To offer process improvements and time-saving measures to our customers who underwrite homeowners insurance, it was critical to align with a partner that employs cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence,” said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategies and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. “Cape Analytics brings some very impressive technology to the table in their API-based solution, and Duck Creek is happy to welcome them into our rapidly growing partner ecosystem.”

About Cape Analytics:

Cape Analytics was established in 2014 to revolutionize the way information about the built environment is created and consumed. The company leverages geospatial imagery, computer vision, and machine learning to instantly and automatically extract proprietary property data. This data forms the basis from which the firm offers comprehensive data and analytics solutions delivered instantaneously via API. Cape Analytics establishes a new category of property data & analytics, offering immediacy and coverage comparable to pre-filled data, but with the accuracy and types of features for which an underwriter or other stakeholder may otherwise seek a more costly and time-consuming inspection report. For more information, visit www.capeanalytics.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are cloud-ready. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.