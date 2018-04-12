Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.2 Million Follow-on Contract for High-Power SATCOM TWTAs

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 12, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2018, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has received a follow-on contract for more than $4.2 million from a U.S. military integrator for high-power satellite communication (SATCOM) traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs). This is the third installment of a multi-year program for these power amplifiers used in tactical transportable SATCOM terminals.

"We are pleased to receive another follow-on order for this highly advanced multi-band SATCOM system. Our outdoor TWTAs are proven to be robust and reliable," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We have ramped up our manufacturing capacity to meet the customer’s aggressive schedule, and anticipate shipping the entire order this fiscal year.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 51 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

