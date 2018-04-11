Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB), the Government of the District of Columbia and Citi Community Development yesterday announced the DC EITC Campaign’s one-week countdown to the end of tax season. Held at the District’s largest free tax preparation site, the event marked the DC EITC Campaign’s final push for all working DC residents living on low incomes to file their taxes using one of the District’s free tax prep sites, enabling them to gain the full benefits of the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Leading up to tax day, the DC Campaign will do targeted canvassing throughout the District to promote the EITC and free tax prep services offered in Washington. To learn where DC free tax prep sites are located, visit: http://www.caab.org/en/free-tax-preparation-services/free-tax-preparation-services-in-dc

It is estimated that as many as 20,000 lower-wage DC residents-primarily residents of Wards 4, 5, 7 and 8-are not claiming the EITC thus not receiving about $40 million in federal tax credits. The DC EITC Campaign promotes awareness of the Federal and DC Earned Income Tax Credit to ensure that eligible workers know how to claim the credits; educates taxpayers about numerous Federal and DC tax benefits; provides opportunities for free tax preparation for qualified DC residents; and, connects taxpayers with programs and services to improve financial stability. The Campaign is a citywide, cross-sector initiative led by CAAB and in collaboration with the Government of the District of Columbia, Citi Community Development, and the United Way of the National Capital Area, that aims to increase economic security and asset building for low- and moderate-income individuals and families by providing access to information on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), free tax preparation services and capacity building opportunities throughout Washington, DC.

"The EITC is one of the most effective policy tools for lifting Americans out of poverty," said Rich Petersen, CAAB's Executive Director. "It is our objective that all eligible DC residents are aware of the EITC and claim it. The EITC can make a real difference to low- and moderate-income DC individuals and families, particularly when they're struggling in this recovering economy."

In 2017, over 65,000 low- and moderate-income working District residents received over $180 million in the EITC at the federal and DC levels. “The Earned Income Tax Credit puts money back in the pockets of District of Columbia hard working residents, enables them to save for a more stable financial future and puts more Washingtonians on a pathway to the middle class,” said Courtney Snowden, DC’s Deputy Mayor for Greater Economic Opportunity. “The Bowser Administration encourages all eligible DC residents to claim the EITC – don’t leave money on the table. You worked hard for it -- claim it!”

“The positive financial impact that the EITC program can have on the lives of District residents cannot be overstated. The Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking wants to ensure that every eligible District resident applies for these funds. The Department also is honored to fund the DC EITC Campaign,” said Stephen C. Taylor, Commissioner of the District of Columbia’s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking.

The DC EITC Campaign is part of Citi Community Development’s program to leverage EITC to improve financial access and resiliency for low income working individuals and families across the country. Citi Community Development has invested $2.6 million to support public awareness campaigns and free tax preparation services for eligible people in twelve major cities and regions across the country.

"The Earned Income Tax Credit can help provide an essential cash infusion that has the potential to improve financial stability for eligible workers living paycheck to paycheck," said Robert Burns, DC Market Manager, Citi Community Development. "The DC EITC Campaign will help enable more eligible filers to receive access to free, high quality tax preparation and help boost their financial resilience."

The event took place at the United Planning Organization, Washington D.C.’s largest free tax preparation site and a designated DC EITC campaign tax site.

“The EITC provides an opportunity for families to make economic choices to advance their wellbeing,” said Dana Jones, President and Chief Executive of United Planning Organization (UPO). “Through the free tax preparation services we provide to the community, we incentivize Washingtonians to use the EITC as an asset that can be used to leverage other opportunities for advancement also offered by UPO.”

For more information on the DC EITC Campaign please contact Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB's Associate Director and Manager of the DC EITC Campaign, by phone at (202) 419-1440 x 102 or by email at jleitmann-santacruz@caab.org.

About Capital Area Asset Builders

Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) is a nonprofit organization working to empower low- and moderate-income residents of the Greater DC Area to take control of their finances, increase their savings and build wealth for a better future.

Additional information may be found at www.caab.org | Twitter: @CAAB_GreaterDC | Facebook: www.facebook.com/CapitalAreaAssetBuilders | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/capital-area-asset-builders

About Citi Community Development

Citi Community Development leads Citi’s commitment to financial inclusion and economic empowerment for underserved individuals, families and communities across the U.S. Through innovative collaborations with municipalities, community groups and leading nonprofit organizations, we harness Citi’s expertise, products and services to help expand opportunity for all.

Additional information may be found at http://citicommunitydevelopment.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi