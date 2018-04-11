SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, are announcing an expansion of the successful collaboration with luxury lifestyle brand AERIN, founded by Aerin Lauder. AERIN for Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home will now include over 250 products ranging from tabletop, entertaining and home décor pieces to lighting, bedding and outdoor textiles.

Inspired by summers that Aerin Lauder spent at her family’s Hamptons home, the new AERIN Collection by Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home captures the vibrant colors and relaxed beachside charm of her favorite place.

“Some of my favorite summer memories in the Hamptons involve big family celebrations with a beautiful table,” said Aerin Lauder, founder and creative director of AERIN. “When we started to design this new collection with Williams Sonoma, those memories of effortless outdoor gatherings inspired the comfortable outdoor furniture and the beautiful tabletop and linens in my favorite colors of summer.”

The new tableware, textiles, décor items and bedding use blue, green and white to evoke a landscape of sun-drenched sea and sky, lush greenery and bright white beachside homes. Romantic floral motifs designed in the style of hand-painted pottery are executed in watercolor shades of blue and green on a fresh white ground on both indoor and outdoor pillows that set the stage for luxurious lounging. From contemporary confetti glass to artisanal floral prints, the latest AERIN Collection blends modern inspiration with heritage details for a truly timeless look that celebrates refined techniques and tailored finishes.

“Our collaboration with Aerin Lauder embraces her philosophy that living beautifully should be effortless,” said Janet Hayes, President of Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home. “Together we have expanded the AERIN collection to include items that will inspire our customers to entertain, lounge outside and decorate their homes this summer with the elegance and sophistication of Aerin’s signature style.”

Each piece in the collaboration demonstrates Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and passion for enduring design and the expansion into outdoor tabletop and textiles showcases the brands’ ability to combine high performance and durability without compromising style.

The AERIN Collection will be available at all Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home retail locations and at www.williams-sonoma.com and www.wshome.com, with select pieces available exclusively online.

To learn more about the collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/aerin

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals and wonderful memories. Williams Sonoma is also part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.

ABOUT AERIN

AERIN is a global luxury lifestyle brand inspired by the signature style of its founder, Aerin Lauder. Based on the premise that living beautifully should be effortless, the brand develops curated collections in the worlds of beauty, fashion accessories, and home décor. With a passion for art, travel, fashion, and design, Aerin's own lifestyle serves as a focal point of inspiration for the brand. Classic, but always with a modern point of view, every piece is created to make life more beautiful, with a sense of ease and refinement.