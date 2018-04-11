Eagle Crusher Names New Mo. and Okla. Crushing and Screening Plant Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. is proud to announce the recent addition of Horton Supply Co. to its list of U.S. distributors. Horton will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries in four of its locations including Springfield, St. Louis, and Branson, Mo. and Oklahoma City, Okla.

Headquartered in Springfield, Horton is an industry leading quarry and aggregate supply company, representing only manufacturers that enable the company to provide the highest quality products and service to its customers. Learn more.

Horton is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Floyd Horton founded Horton Supply Co. in 1987. Through the company’s exemplary customer service, expert staff, and conservative growth, it was positioned for purchase in 2014 by Freitag-Swifts LLC. Freitag-Swifts is proud to operate under the Horton Supply name.

An industry leader for more than 100 years, Eagle Crusher innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.