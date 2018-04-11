John Muir Health/UCSF Health Outpatient Center in Berkeley to Open in June

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Muir Health and UCSF Health will open their first joint medical center for primary care and specialty care, the Berkeley Outpatient Center, in June, providing patients in Berkeley, Oakland, Emeryville and the surrounding areas with a new choice for high-quality care. The facility, located at 3100 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, will include top primary and specialty care doctors, as well as urgent care and a wide range of health care services, all under one roof.

“This new facility brings together two locally and nationally recognized health systems for the benefit of patients and the community,” said Caroline Schreiber, MD, a family medicine physician, medical director of the Berkeley Outpatient Center and a Berkeley native.

“Patients will have local, expert care that emphasizes prevention and wellness, while also having onsite access to UCSF Health and John Muir Health specialists when they need it,” she said. “Having primary care and specialist physicians in one location enhances collaboration, knowledge sharing and care coordination, so patients receive the best possible care and expertise from UCSF Health and John Muir Health.”

The Berkeley Outpatient Center will open with seven family medicine physicians, who are trained to care for patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors. A nurse practitioner will join in September. The physicians and nurse practitioner include:

Audrey D’Andrea, MD

Andria Johnson, MD

Avis Logan, MD

Kathryn Malone, MD

Caroline Schreiber, MD

Elsa Tsutaoka, MD

Sarah White, NP (September)

Francine Yep, MD

Conveniently located at the border of Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville, the Berkeley Outpatient Center offers plenty of free, validated parking on site for patients and excellent access via public transportation and by bicycle.

“We’re offering a new choice for health care in the Berkeley area,” said Cal Knight, President and CEO of John Muir Health. “Our goal is to deliver high-quality health care and an exceptional patient experience at lower cost, which we believe can be best achieved by offering a full range of services and coordinated care under one roof at the Berkeley Outpatient Center. We’re excited to be a part of the community.”

The Berkeley Outpatient Center also represents a solid expansion of ongoing collaborations between John Muir Health and UCSF Health, which include serving as co-founders of Canopy Health, a network of more than 5,000 doctors, dozens of care centers and numerous renowned local hospitals spanning seven Bay Area counties. In addition, John Muir Health and UCSF Health formed the joint venture company, BayHealth, which is developing the Berkeley Outpatient Center.

“This center represents a new model for health care that keeps patients close to the physicians who know them, while bringing specialists from UCSF and John Muir Health directly to the community,” said Mark Laret, President and CEO of UCSF Health, which includes UCSF Medical Center, California’s top-ranked hospital. “The Berkeley Outpatient Center will offer patients convenience, as well as the assurance that they have access to the full spectrum of outpatient care in one site.”

In addition to primary care, some of the world’s leading experts in 17 different specialties will be available to patients at the Berkeley Outpatient Center. Several specialties will open in June with others opening in the following months. These include:

Audiology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Neurology

Neurosurgery

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Optometry

Orthopedics

Otolaryngology (Ear Nose & Throat), Head & Neck Surgery

Pulmonology

Rheumatology

Transplant (Liver-Kidney) Follow-Up Visits

Urology

Vascular Surgery

The Outpatient Center also will feature an Urgent Care Center, which will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekends. Urgent care is available to patients with an array of urgent, non-life threatening medical conditions and symptoms ranging from sprains and bruises to cough and fever. Patients can schedule same-day appointments online or access walk-in care at the Urgent Care Center. Imaging and lab services also will be available, so patients can stay in one location for their care rather than having to travel to multiple locations for appointments and tests.

The Outpatient Center will accept most major health insurance plans, including HMO plans through Canopy Health. More information can be found at www.johnmuirhealth.com/berkeley.

About UCSF Health

UCSF Health includes UCSF Medical Center, which is the top-ranked medical center in California and ranks among the top five hospitals nationwide according to U. S. News & World Report, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals and additional affiliates throughout the Bay Area. Recognized for innovative treatments, advanced technology, collaboration among health care professionals and scientists, and a highly compassionate patient care team, these hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its biomedical research, graduate-level education and patient care. UCSF Health’s nationally preeminent programs include cancer, children's health, the brain and nervous system, organ transplantation, and women's health. It operates as a self-supporting enterprise within UCSF.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, more than 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Children's Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.

