Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stericycle team members are joining with the National Safety Council today on the Ellipse in President’s Park, to unveil Prescribed to Death: A Memorial to the Victims of the Opioid Crisis. The memorial is free and will be open to the public from April 12 – 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stericycle, Inc., a leading provider of essential and highly specialized compliance-based solutions, joined the National Safety Council (NSC) for its “Stop Everyday Killers” national education campaign addressing the opioid epidemic as the exclusive medication disposal partner.

The opioid crisis is the most fatal drug epidemic in U.S. history. With opioid-related overdoses reaching an all-time high, the NSC has partnered with Stericycle to launch a provocative nationwide campaign that will illustrate the faces behind the numbers, educate people on the scope of the problem and promote solutions to address the crisis.

This interactive art installation includes a wall made of medicine pills, each individually carved with images of the 22,000 people who died last year due to prescription opioid overdose. Additionally, a new pill bearing a human face will be 3D printed on site and added to the wall every 24 minutes to represent the fact that someone dies every 24 minutes from an opioid overdose.

“Our nation is in the midst of the worst drug crisis in recorded history, but we know there are things we can do to save lives,” said Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “The campaign honors those who have been lost to this epidemic while also offering hope and empowering visitors to take action. One of the simplest things they can do is clean out their medicine cabinets, and Stericycle is making that much easier. We are proud to collaborate with them on this important issue.”

To ease the process of returning unused pills and further bring awareness to this epidemic, Stericycle will provide complimentary Seal&Send medication disposal envelopes to everyone who visits the memorial in Washington D.C. As part of the industry’s most comprehensive pharmaceutical disposal program, Stericycle’s Seal&Send Envelopes are a safe, reliable and anonymous method to easily mail unused medicines for disposal.

“We are pleased to work with the National Safety Council on this incredible campaign and hope it will shine a light on our country’s opioid crisis as well as the options to help combat the problem,” said Charles A. Alutto, president and CEO of Stericycle.

ABOUT STERICYCLE, INC.

Stericycle, Inc., a U.S.-based business-to-business services company now operating in 22 countries, is focused on solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.