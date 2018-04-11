Eagle Crusher Co. Names New Fla. Crushing and Screening Equipment Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. is proud to announce the recent addition of Mellott Co. to its list of U.S. distributors. Mellott will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries throughout the state of Fla.

Headquartered in Warfordsburg, Pa., Mellott Co. is an innovative, international leader in the crushing and screening business, partnering with the aggregate, slag, construction, and power industries as a true, full-service provider.

Treating customers as whole entities, Mellott provides a spectrum of contract crushing, engineered systems, equipment, parts, and service. The company is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

A values-based-leadership company, Mellott is a family business committed to safety, sustainable growth, and environmental responsibility with a vested interest in customers' needs and an eye toward the future of crushing and screening. Learn more.

Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in the manufacture of high-quality crushing and screening equipment. Eagle innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.