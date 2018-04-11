STATS Inks Deal Exceeding $10 Million with Major Global Telecommunications Conglomerate

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced a new deal to provide data and research support for a major global broadcast and telecommunications conglomerate for four years and more than $10 million.

The deal serves as an extension and expansion of a long-standing relationship between the corporation and STATS to provide global sports coverage for its customers through STATS’ industry-leading data feeds. As part of the new agreement, STATS research and data will support the client’s broadcasts of some of the world’s largest sporting events, as well as regional and local sports coverage. All major North American and international sports will be covered in the agreement, including MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and EPL. In addition, STATS data will support hosted and mobile sports solutions across the company’s platforms.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand this relationship with one of the biggest broadcast and telecommunications conglomerates in the world,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “STATS had an exceptional first quarter, bringing in big dollars from multiple Fortune 100 companies. This partnership is an exciting start to our second quarter, and we look forward to using this momentum to continue strengthening our offerings, while providing world-class services and solutions to our customers.”

The deal marks the fifth major new contract for STATS in the past four months, having previously announced the signing of four Fortune 100 companies to multi-year contracts totaling more than $60 million.

