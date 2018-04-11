Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

PURCHASE, N.Y. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Window shopping takes on a whole new meaning at the Sunset Strip-themed retail experience Mastercard is launching with Fred Segal® just in time for the start of music festival season. Digital window shopping will make its debut with the opening of a ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ at the Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard on April 11. The totally immersive exhibit will portray an intimate and authentic glimpse into the history of Sunset Strip by offering stories, insights, and memories from the minds of some of its most influential contenders.

MadeWorn, the LA-based creative brand specializing in handmade, American craftsmanship, is at the helm of conceiving the all-encompassing experience around the event. It will feature exclusive merchandise from the brand and artists including Gene Simmons of KISS, Phil Collen of Def Leppard, along with special appearances by B-Real & Sen Dog of Cypress Hill throughout the month.

The interactive shopping environment is the first in a series of activations that Mastercard will collaborate on with Fred Segal, with the digital display window technology embedded in the store environment. The partnership helps Mastercard and Fred Segal deliver what’s next in retail—an experiential environment where connected devices and digital technology bring a seamless, customizable experience for consumers.

“Fred Segal is a retailer known for offering its customers an innovative and differentiated shopping experience. It makes them an ideal collaborator to bring to life the latest in experiential retail technology, like our shoppable storefront windows,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships, Mastercard. “Today, people want to step into a store and do more than just shop; they want it to be a destination that seamlessly blends the digital technology that is a core part of their day to day life with their physical environment. That’s exactly what they’ll find now at Fred Segal.”

In the store, visitors will be able to shop a carefully curated selection of products, including a variety of eccentric relics, photographs, and other treasures ranging from a complete 50 foot tour bus to historic neon signs. An extensive collection of over 300 vintage and custom garments provided by MadeWorn will also be available to help shoppers get music festival-ready.

For those who can’t stop by during store hours, the digital storefront windows make it shoppable day or night, extending the store’s hours and reach. Through the window, shoppers can browse and interact with MadeWorn merchandise, place items in a cart, and make a purchase right from their own phone using a unique link that is pushed to them via text message. There are no bulky bags to carry, as items are shipped to the address specified during checkout. Mastercard is also working with Snapchat to offer unique experiences for Mastercard cardholders by connecting Snapcodes directly to retail moments.

“For over 50 years Fred Segal has led the way in experiential retail and we are always looking for unexpected and unique elements that add to the shopping experience,” said John Frierson, president, Fred Segal. “Partnering with Mastercard allows us to bring our customers an exciting new way to shop that reflects today’s digital environment and takes it to the next level.”

Located at 8500 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ will be open April 11 through May 6 during Fred Segal’s regular store hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 9 PM and on Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM. Additional appearances, special events and Snapcode offers for Mastercard cardholders will be announced throughout the duration of the pop-up shop. Follow @Mastercard, @FredSegal and the hashtag #RocknRollHolyLand for more details.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

About Fred Segal®

Fred Segal opened its eponymous doors in 1961, debuting designer denim as a lifestyle concept that instantly secured the brand as an integral part of the Los Angeles scene and celebrity culture. A unique retailer that specializes in the free-spirited mixology of Southern California laid-back luxe, Fred Segal has discovered and launched some of the most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands throughout the decades. Today, Fred Segal, which is owned by Evolution Media Capital, offers a curated and refreshing selection of new brands together with food and pop culture experiences. In addition to its flagship location in West Hollywood, CA, Fred Segal has two flagship stores in Japan, a boutique in Los Angeles International Airport’s International Terminal and more stores opening internationally.

Discover more at FredSegal.com and on Instagram @Fred_Segal.