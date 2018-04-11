Successories Selects Yottaa for eCommerce Content Acceleration and Shopper Experience Optimization

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottaa, Inc., the leading SaaS platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced that Successories, a leading producer and retailer of motivational office decorations, has selected the Yottaa platform to optimally deliver web content and improve site performance.

Raising employee moral and productivity since 1985, Successories has been the #1 source for motivational posters and employee recognition for over 30 years. Awarded consecutively as one of Counselor Magazine's Best Places to Work, Successories caters not only to 95% of Fortune 500 companies, but also to many small offices and family-owned businesses all over the world. The company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Successories selected Yottaa to replace vendor InstartLogic and achieve 50% faster page performance. While the previous technology had been used to improve content delivery and web performance, page load times still averaged 5 seconds. Given that shoppers will bounce from a site that does not load within 3 seconds, Successories knew its site had to be faster. After a trial with Yottaa, Successories saw page load times drop to 2.5 seconds.

“Our previous web optimization solution, InstartLogic, was able to initially reduce page load time but our site was still performing way too slow,” said Vincent Nero, Vice President of eCommerce for Successories. “When we talked to Yottaa and they said they could increase our site speed by an incremental 20% I was skeptical. However, after an A/B split test trial Yottaa reduced page load time to 2.5 seconds. After that, there was no question. Yottaa was the right business decision for Successories.”

Succesories leveraged Yottaa’s eCommerce Acceleration Platform utilizing the following Yottaa capabilities across desktop and mobile devices:

Application Sequencing to optimally manage and control the order of execution for 1st and 3rd party assets, and responsively load images to make even the most visually engaging (and heavy) pages immediately interactive.

to optimally manage and control the order of execution for 1st and 3rd party assets, and responsively load images to make even the most visually engaging (and heavy) pages immediately interactive. InstantON to accelerate the performance of dynamic pages and content, resulting in significantly faster page load times.

to accelerate the performance of dynamic pages and content, resulting in significantly faster page load times. Content Transformation to manipulate how web page content is rendered, with no configuration or code change. By enabling quick modified page rendering, Content Transformation personalizes the performance of the shopper experience to each device, browser, location, and network.

to manipulate how web page content is rendered, with no configuration or code change. By enabling quick modified page rendering, Content Transformation personalizes the performance of the shopper experience to each device, browser, location, and network. Content Delivery Network that adds patented software to traditional delivery architectures, enabling real-time management, more efficient load balancing and traffic routing, and Origin Shield technology to obfuscate server infrastructure, thereby protecting it from attacks.

“Successories is a great example of a retailer that worked hard to reduce web page load times but found it difficult to break the critical 3 second load mark,” said Rich Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. “With Yottaa, Successories will be able to maintain fast web performance even as it adds more 3rd party technologies and high resolution images to make its site more engaging to its shoppers. This will result in better online shopper experiences and higher sales.”

About Yottaa

Yottaa is the leading SaaS platform for accelerating eCommerce. Purpose-built to solve the website performance challenges retailers face today, Yottaa enables retailers to deliver content instantly across all devices, pages, and browsers, through advanced acceleration and 3rd party application sequencing. Leading retailers, such as The Container Store, eBags, Jockey, JoAnn Fabrics, and Mattress Firm have deployed Yottaa in a matter of days with zero code change to realize billions in incremental revenue. To learn more about how Yottaa can accelerate your eCommerce site and increase online conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.