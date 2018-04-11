GroundTruth and Outback Steakhouse Win 2018 I-COM Data Creativity Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The votes are in. GroundTruth, the leading location technology company that leverages data and insights to drive business performance, today announced it’s been selected as the Mobile winner in the 2018 I-COM Data Creativity Awards for its campaign with Outback Steakhouse.

The I-COM Data Creativity Awards, which took place on April 10th at the 9th annual I-COM Global Summit in San Sebastian, Spain, celebrate companies and startups in the forefront of data marketing. The highly selective award honors projects that capture the unique value of mobile device usage.

Eric Hadley, CMO of GroundTruth, who presented in front of a panel of jurors with Alicia DiStefano, VP of Retail and Restaurant at GroundTruth, said, “GroundTruth is honored to be recognized for its data creativity and proud to support brands like Outback Steakhouse in their marketing goals. GroundTruth is committed to using the power of its location-based data to help all marketers drive measurable results for their business.”

The I-COM award follows recent industry accolade momentum, which includes:

“This campaign was particularly special because Outback challenged us not only to drive visits nationally but to drive visits from those who hadn’t been to Outback in over a year. GroundTruth’s leading scale and accuracy were put to the test as we needed to leverage a large pool of our data to find creative ways to identify new and highly convertible customers,” said Hadley. “In the end, we were able to drive even more visits than the initial challenge presented.”

The news also comes on the heels of GroundTruth’s recent appointment of new CEO, Sunil Kumar, an early pioneer of location-based marketing, who co-founded the company in 2009.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading global technology platform driving in-store visits and sales by leveraging location as the primary source of intent. We believe in the power of place. Build your brand, increase sales and grow your business by building off what real people are doing in the real world, mapped using our proprietary Blueprints technology. Through its data foundation, GroundTruth sees 2 out 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion physical visits annually across 21 countries globally. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com