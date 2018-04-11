NineStar Connect Teams Up with HomeServe to Expand Service Offers

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NineStar Connect (NineStar), a smart utility cooperative serving members in central Indiana and HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions, today announced expanded service offers to support the home repair needs of residents in the NineStar territory. NineStar will expand its diverse portfolio of service offerings and make HomeServe’s optional repair service plans available to NineStar member customers.

Through the program, HomeServe will offer a suite of service plans that cover repairs to the exterior electrical components that connect to the NineStar system, interior electric wiring, water heaters, heating and cooling systems. All of these repair service plans are designed to shield homeowners from the inconvenience and unexpected expenses associated with repairs to these systems.

“NineStar prides itself as being a full service provider for our customers, so we are pleased to work with HomeServe to provide our members with additional valuable services to help them around the home,” said Michael R. Burrow, President and CEO of NineStar Connect. “HomeServe service plans provide homeowners with an optional peace of mind solution so they can be better prepared in the event of an unexpected repair to one of these important systems.”

HomeServe’s Exterior Electric Line service Plan, for example, offers homeowners protection against the expense and inconvenience of repairs to their home’s exterior electrical components that connect to the NineStar electric system. This can include repairs to the weatherhead, riser pipe, insulators, meter base and service entrance cable. These repairs can be costly and are not typically covered by basic homeowners insurance. All the HomeServe plans provide customers with access to a Repair Hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and local, licensed, and insured technicians that will come to their home for repairs. Plans start at $5.49 a month.

“Our cost-effective service plans provide a better way for customers to pay for and obtain repairs through our reliable network of qualified local contractors,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA. “HomeServe shares the same level of commitment to customer service as NineStar Connect. It’s important for NineStar member customers to know that if they have an electrical or other repair emergency, they have an available service to turn to.”

NineStar members will receive details about the new program in the mail over the coming week. For more information, contact HomeServe toll-free at 1-833-334-1874 or visit www.HomeServeUSA.com.

About NineStar Connect

NineStar Connect is a smart utility located in Hancock County, Indiana. The only rural co-op in the United States to offer phone service, fiber optic internet, electricity, water and sewer services, NineStar Connect’s mission is to deliver the utility infrastructure needed to drive economic development and growth for rural communities. More information is available at www.ninestarconnect.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 500 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of eighteen 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.