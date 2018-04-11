YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YI Technology (YI), a leading provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, today announced its plans to integrate with Microsoft Azure to provide millions of YI customers with secure cloud storage, next generation AI and computer vision features. The integration with Azure underscores YI’s commitment to protecting customer data and delivering innovative cloud services for consumers and enterprises.

YI Technology believes that the very best imaging and sensing technology should be easy and accessible to everyone. From world-class innovation to numerous best-selling products, YI knows that great hardware is only possible when paired with great software and infrastructure. Integration with Azure provides data residency within our customers’ geographical-regions and enterprise-grade cloud service for YI’s rich product portfolio, including Kami, YI’s upcoming initiative for the smart home.

“We are thrilled to announce this integration with Microsoft Azure,” said Gaurang Shah, SVP of YI Technology. “We immediately stand to benefit from Microsoft Azure’s rich machine learning and AI capabilities, with its unquestionable security; this enables YI to serve our customers with smarter and more secure solutions. With such a tremendous foundation, we can innovate fearlessly and build cloud-driven services that deliver real, tangible value to our customers.”

“YI Technology is taking advantage of Azure’s advanced AI capabilities, bringing it from the cloud to the edge with intelligent cameras,” said Tad Brockway, General Manager of Azure Storage at Microsoft. “Not only will customers’ homes will be smarter and more secure, their data will also be protected by replication and encryption.”

YI Technology is exhibiting at ISC West in Las Vegas from April 11-13, 2018. (Booth #34056 - Kami).

About YI Technology:

YI Technology is a leading, international provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services and platforms. Its development team consists of industry-leading experts from the US, China, Japan, Israel and Europe with several decades of combined experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing and mobile applications. YI is committed to using innovative technology to make everyday life safer, richer and more fun. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com.

