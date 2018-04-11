Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has provided a 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to NTT DOCOMO, Inc., Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator, for a channel sounding research project.

This project is part of an ongoing agreement between the two companies to develop next-generation 5G wireless communication systems by conducting channel sounding studies at mmWave frequencies.

5G channel sounding is required to characterize the air interface for the new 5G radio-communication system. It means measuring parameters such as path loss, power delay profile, reflection, and various fading profiles including Doppler shift. It is required to design efficient and robust 5G channel models. Using the Keysight 5G 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution with wideband MIMO data capture techniques enables engineers to measure angular spread with fewer measurements and improve resolution of the multi-path parameters.

The current high frequency channel-sounding project uses Keysight’s 28 GHz 5G MIMO channel sounding reference solution. Keysight and NTT DOCOMO recently cooperated on a similar project at a 60 GHz fixed use case. Results from that research were shared with the 5G industry to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G (“Scattering Characteristics of the Human Body in 67-GHz Band,” IEICE Transaction on Communications).

“We knew that we needed a cooperative relationship with a test and measurement provider who specialized in high-frequency applications to develop and verify underlying technologies for 5G,” said Yukihiko Okumura, Group leader of 5G Radio Access Network Research Group, Research Laboratories of NTT DOCOMO. “The technical support and expertise from Keysight in 5G channel sounding techniques for mobility helped us understand the channel behavior at mmWave frequencies, especially travelling at high speeds.”

“Keysight is enabling the 5G industry by providing a combination of technical expertise and solutions in mmWave frequencies,” said Garret Lees, Director of Operator Solution Group, Keysight Technologies. “By partnering with NTT DOCOMO on 5G we’re able to accelerate key testing capabilities, allowing the wider mobile ecosystem to gain insights and innovate early.”

