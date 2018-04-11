Murj Expands Offering to Manage In-Office Cardiac Device Monitoring

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murj, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on transforming implantable cardiac device management, today announced the availability of OnSite™— the industry’s first cloud-based workflow solution for in-office cardiac device management.

OnSite is an extension of Murj’s proven workflow for remote transmission management. With today’s announcement, Murj brings together in-office visits and remote transmissions into a unified and unique longitudinal patient view. To meet the demand for in-office data integrity and reduced manual entry, OnSite provides drag-and-drop upload of patient interrogations, automatically detecting existing patients and enrolling new patients.

“Our mission is to empower clinicians with newfound insight and transformative ease of care in their efforts to triage the voluminous data emanating from life-saving implantable cardiac devices,” said Todd Butka, founder and CEO of Murj. “The ability to support both remote care and in-office care in a unified cloud-based platform is a game changer for the industry.”

Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute has deployed Murj to streamline care for Alaska Heart’s 6,500 cardiac device patients. Alaska Heart follows many patients remotely, but all patients are seen in clinic at least once per year. OnSite was a key requirement to ensure that all device patients, regardless of care modality, would benefit from the high productivity and insight delivered by Murj.

“Implantable cardiac device data allows physicians to make critical decisions in patient care, but only if that data is easily accessible, well-organized and digestible,” said Robert T. Craig III, CEO of Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute. “The Murj platform delivers this clarity across all of our device patients and enables our goal of providing the highest quality cardiovascular services in the northwest United States. We are proud to partner with Murj.”

Murj is a SaaS cloud-based platform to help clinicians manage data from cardiac implantable electronic devices. Current data management tools are inadequate, overwhelming clinicians with excessive paperwork, data entry, labor and IT costs. Murj combines a patent-pending user interface, intelligent care workflow, and actionable insight to dramatically reduce these burdens and enable improved productivity.

“The launch of OnSite sets Murj apart with a unified workflow across all interrogation modalities— both in-office and remote. Now we spend more time with patients and less time on data entry,” said Laurie Racenet, FNP at the Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute. “Murj has been a terrific partner in responding to our needs; we couldn’t be more pleased.”

The Murj platform, including OnSite, will be featured at the CV Transforum Conference, April 12-14 in Ponte Verde, Florida.

About Murj

Murj is a healthcare technology company that reimagines the quality and efficiency of implantable cardiac device care. Meeting the challenge of rapid device growth and data expansion, Murj delivers a new vision for patient insight and clinical efficiency, freeing clinicians to get back to the heart of the matter— their patients. For more information visit www.murj.com.

About Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute

Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute is Alaska’s leading provider of cardiovascular care. Recognized for excellence in cardiology in Alaska and beyond, Alaska Heart is proud to provide the highest quality cardiovascular services in Alaska.