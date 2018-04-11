Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience

Personalized Loan Options - Consider a variety of loan options and combinations and select the features that matter most, including flexible monthly payments, closing costs and loan terms. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of America’s Digital Mortgage Experience™, launched this week, seamlessly guides clients through the mortgage process via the bank’s award-winning mobile banking and online platforms. With advanced application prefill capabilities, clients can apply for a mortgage through the mobile banking app or online at bankofamerica.com and immediately have many aspects of their mortgage application auto-populated, significantly reducing time and effort (see how it works here). In many cases, clients will receive a conditional approval that very same day.

“Everything we do starts and ends with clients, and the Digital Mortgage Experience is designed to make their lives simpler,” said D. Steve Boland, head of consumer lending at Bank of America. “Our new end-to-end experience empowers clients with complete convenience and control, while also offering unique access to lending experts every step of the way.”

The new experience responds to the growing demand and increasing comfort consumers have with using digital tools in every aspect of their lives – from managing finances to dating. In fact, a recent survey by Bank of America shows that consumers are actually more comfortable applying for a mortgage digitally than dating online.

The introduction of the Digital Mortgage Experience is the latest of the bank’s digital lending offerings, which include the recent broad availability of its mobile car shopping tool that enables clients to search 1 million cars in inventory from more than 2,400 auto dealers nationwide. In addition, Bank of America small business clients can apply for a Business Advantage Term Loan or Business Advantage Credit Line from the Bank of America mobile banking app and bankofamerica.com, which offer a loan product tool that helps small business clients find the right loan for their needs, and a monthly loan payment calculator. To complement these high-tech capabilities, clients can receive guidance and advice about their lending needs from the bank’s approximately 5,200 home, auto, personal and business loan officers.

“The new Digital Mortgage Experience is about making things easy, intuitive, simple and fast,” said Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America. “It’s the latest example of our high-tech, high-touch approach to serving clients – we designed the Digital Mortgage Experience by listening to our customers, understanding their needs, and delivering the full experience to them right in our award-winning mobile app.”

Inside the experience

Beyond the flexibility to apply for a mortgage whenever, wherever and however consumers want, the Digital Mortgage Experience provides full customization throughout the process to best fit users’ unique needs, including:

Access to lending specialists – With just one click or a phone call, clients can consult a professional lending specialist every step of the way. Lending specialists can even pick up an in-progress application and assist the client in completing it.

– With just one click or a phone call, clients can consult a professional lending specialist every step of the way. Lending specialists can even pick up an in-progress application and assist the client in completing it. Personalized loan terms – Users can consider a variety of loan options and combinations and select the features that matter most to them, including flexible monthly payments, closing costs and loan terms.

– Users can consider a variety of loan options and combinations and select the features that matter most to them, including flexible monthly payments, closing costs and loan terms. Ability to lock interest rates – Users can lock their rate or leave it open to lock later.

– Users can lock their rate or leave it open to lock later. Flexible application process – Clients have the ability to save an in-progress application and return to it at a later time.

– Clients have the ability to save an in-progress application and return to it at a later time. Seamless integration with Home Loan Navigator® – Once submitted, users integrate with Home Loan Navigator to track their loan, view action items, upload documents, and review and acknowledge disclosures, all from their mobile device.

NextGen homebuying

The new Bank of America Homebuyer Insights Report shows consumers have been longing for more digital solutions in the mortgage space, as more Americans would be comfortable applying for a mortgage digitally (32 percent) than dating online (20 percent). Furthermore, 52 percent of respondents would apply or have already applied for a mortgage via mobile or online.

In its third year, the report finds technology and homebuying are becoming inseparable. Nearly all first-time buyers feel technology will play a role during every stage of homebuying, including researching (98 percent), getting a mortgage (94 percent), and negotiating and buying (92 percent). Perhaps this is because Americans are most likely to seek a homebuying experience that is efficient (64 percent), simple (59 percent) and personalized (51 percent).

The adoption of these technologies appears to be a thing of today, not tomorrow. Many consumers report they are already comfortable using emerging technologies throughout the homebuying process, specifically using a real estate app (78 percent), taking a video tour of a home (48 percent) and attending an open house using virtual reality (36 percent). Looking ahead to the next 10 years, Americans believe:

Smart home and energy-efficient features will be standard in new construction (67 percent).

Mortgage applications will be entirely paperless (55 percent).

Open houses will only be through virtual reality (24 percent).

All appraisals will be done via drones (6 percent).

To learn more about the Digital Mortgage Experience and download multimedia, visit bankofamerica.com. For additional information about the Bank of America Homebuyer Insights Report, click here.

Bank of America’s Digital Banking Leadership

Bank of America’s digital banking platform is an evolving source of increased client engagement and satisfaction serving nearly 35 million digital clients, including more than 24 million active mobile users. Its award-winning mobile app was the first to receive J.D. Power’s certification for “An Outstanding Mobile Banking Customer Experience.” During 2017, mobile banking clients logged into their accounts 4.6 billion times, or approximately 190 times per user, and deposited 123 million checks via mobile.

About the Bank of America Homebuyers Insights Report

Convergys Analytics conducted an online survey on behalf of Bank of America between January 16 and February 2, 2018. Convergys surveyed a national sample of 2,000 adults age 18+ who currently own a home or plan to in the future. In addition, an augment was conducted to reach 300 adults in seven local markets: Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix, and San Francisco. The margin of error for the national quota is +/- 2.6 percent, and the margin of error for the oversampled markets is approximately +/- 5.8 percent, with each reported at a 95 percent confidence level.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 47 million consumer and small business relationships with approximately 4,500 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 35 million active users, including approximately 24 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com