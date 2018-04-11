Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide.* Accenture is positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis which assesses market understanding; market strategy; sales strategy; offering strategy; vertical/industry strategy; innovation; and geographic strategy.

“We believe that being positioned in the Leaders quadrant of this report is a testament to the work we do every day to help our clients not only transition to the cloud -- faster, more confidently and with less risk – but more broadly to help accelerate their digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises,” said Terri Strauss, senior managing director of Oracle business for Accenture. “Leveraging our extensive industry, technology and delivery capabilities, we remain committed to delivering real, tangible results for our clients.”

Accenture recently worked with IESE Business School in Spain to transform its IT architecture and deliver a better user experience by implementing Oracle ERP Cloud. As a result, IESE now has the scalability and agility needed to meet the demands of the organization, whether it’s rolling out new programs or expanding to new geographies.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated Accenture among 19 total vendors. The report states, “This Magic Quadrant is focused on the full life cycle of Oracle application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS). Analysts evaluate service providers for their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the Oracle portfolio of products for clients worldwide.”

Accenture has been one of Oracle’s leading systems integration partners globally 12 years in a row, with more than 54,000 Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than two decades and is a Global Cloud Elite and Platinum level member of the Oracle Partner Network. Accenture is also certified as an Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle.

