Idera, Inc. Acquires Webyog, Expanding Portfolio of Cross-Platform Database Tools

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idera, Inc., parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced an agreement to acquire Webyog, a provider of database administration and management tools for MySQL. Webyog will be the second acquisition in less than a year to become part of Idera, Inc.’s Database Management Tools business that also includes IDERA and AquaFold, significantly expanding the breadth and depth of the company’s cross-platform database solutions.

Webyog provides MySQL monitoring and management solutions to a fast-growing user base, with customers that include Amazon, IBM, Salesforce, AT&T, eBay and GE.

SQLyog, the company’s flagship MySQL GUI and administration product, provides query profiling tools, migration tools, synchronization tools, backup, scheduling and reporting tools, and numerous other power tools that improve DBA, developer and data architect productivity.

Monyog is Webyog’s agentless monitoring tool that provides real-time insights to optimize the performance of MySQL servers. Users can track SQL configuration changes, monitor locked and long running queries, and view relational database service OS metrics such as CPU utilization and RAM usage using Amazon’s Cloudwatch API. The product also advises users how to tune databases, find problems and fix them before they can become serious issues or costly outages.

“Open source relational database tools represent a key growth area for us,” said Heidi Farris, vice president and general manager of Database Tools for Idera, Inc. “Webyog has a talented team, strong product portfolio and impressive client base that will enable us to compete across a wider group of platforms, while maintaining our position within the database lifecycle management segment.”

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions – Database Tools, Developer Tools, and Test Management Tools – with products that are evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology companies.

About Webyog

Webyog, Inc. is a leading provider of database tools to manage and monitor MySQL servers with over 35,000 companies and 2.5 million users worldwide. Webyog has two major products, SQLyog and Monyog. SQLyog is the MySQL administrator tool used by DBAs, developers and database architects. Monyog is a MySQL monitoring tool that gives DBAs real-time insights for optimizing the performance of MySQL servers. To learn more, visit: https://www.webyog.com/.