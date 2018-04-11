Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash Replenishment

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Filtrete™ Smart Air Filters, the first-ever Bluetooth®-enabled HVAC air filters for the home, are now integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment to automatically reorder air filters when they need replacing. Filtrete Smart Air Filters are available for purchase on Amazon.com and at participating retailers nationwide.

Filtrete Smart Air Filters, paired with the Filtrete™ Smart App and Dash Replenishment, take the guesswork out of when to change your air filters and what size and type to purchase. The filters contain a Bluetooth®-enabled pressure sensor that, when paired with the app, allows customers to track filter life based on airflow and usage, not just time. Dash Replenishment automatically reorders new filters and delivers them right to your door when you need them.

“We know it is incredibly common for people to forget details about their air filters such as size, type, and the best time to replace filters, so it was important for us to create a simplified and streamlined product experience for consumers,” said Patrick Hiner, New Product Marketing Manager, Filtrete™ Brand. “Many people understand that as a filter’s effectiveness diminishes from use, airflow can be restricted and impact the home’s indoor air quality. Integrating Filtrete Smart Air Filters with Dash Replenishment is a smart and easy way to help manage a filter’s lifecycle so air filters are changed when they need to be – not too early and not too late.”

To get started, customers simply set up Dash Replenishment through the Filtrete Smart App using their Amazon account credentials. The Filtrete Smart App tracks filter lifespan, type and size, and Dash Replenishment will automatically reorder the correct product when the life of their filter reaches 10%. Dash Replenishment enables connected devices to automatically reorder goods from Amazon whenever supplies are running low. For more information, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dash-replenishment.

The Filtrete Smart App also provides data on outside air quality and gives other useful tips for helping to improve indoor air quality. Users can decide how much interaction they have with the Filtrete Smart App by opting into specific smartphone notifications. The app can also pair with compatible indoor air quality monitors to provide real-time indoor air quality readings. (Monitors sold separately.)

Filtrete™ Smart Air Filters are available at participating retailers nationwide this spring, including Amazon.com. Smart Air Filter 2-packs start at $43.98 on Amazon.com. The Filtrete™ Smart App is free to download on iOS and Android mobile devices. For more information about Filtrete Smart Air Filters, visit www.filtrete.com/smart.

About Filtrete Filters

For more than 25 years, Filtrete™ Brand has been helping homeowners by delivering cleaner air to millions of homes. Developed by 3M scientists, Filtrete Electrostatic Air Filters are designed with exclusive 3M filtration technology that pulls in and traps unwanted particles — such as dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria and viruses — while letting cleaner airflow through.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.