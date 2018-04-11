High Park Company™ Announces Agreement to Supply Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) with Cannabis

Based in Toronto and led by a team with deep experience in cannabis and global consumer brands, High Park Company was established to develop, sell, and distribute a broad-based portfolio of cannabis brands and products. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilray Canada Ltd. (“Tilray”) announced today that the company has signed an agreement with the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) to supply the Québec market with high-quality cannabis brands and products in anticipation of adult-use legalization later this year. Tilray will fulfill the agreement through its affiliate High Park Company (“High Park”), which was formed to produce and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products.

“We are thrilled High Park will deliver a safe, secure and reliable supply of cannabis to Quebec,” said Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at High Park. “Our goal is to deliver on the high expectations that Canadians have of us by cultivating and distributing a portfolio of world-class adult-use products that will lead the market in quality, excellence and craftsmanship.”

Under the terms of the agreement, High Park commits to supplying the Quebec market with 5,000 kilograms of cannabis per year across a variety of brands for a three-year period.

The agreement is conditional on the adoption by the federal and provincial governments of the necessary regulatory framework.

About High Park Company

