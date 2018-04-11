Azalea Health’s Azalea EHR 3.0 Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group LLC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azalea Health’s Azalea EHR 3.0 has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government’s program.

The ACB stamp of approval designates that the software offers functionality that enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet Meaningful Use requirements, qualifying Azalea EHR 3.0 users to receive payments under ongoing EHR adoption programs. With the 2015 edition certification, 55 Clinical Quality Measures (CQM) were certified and Azalea EHR 3.0 users will be supported under the following ONC-Health IT programs: Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) Advancing Care Information (ACI), MIPS ACI Transition, Stage 3 Meaningful Use and Modified Stage 2 Meaningful Use.

“Azalea is one of a handful of EHR platforms to achieve 2015 certification for an ambulatory EHR solution,” said Dan Henry, senior director of development and cofounder of Azalea Health. “Clinics and practices are looking to certified, cost-effective solutions to help them maximize their reimbursement, while also streamlining their clinical workflow. A complete solution, Azalea EHR 3.0 integrates with the Azalea inpatient EHR platform, delivering a true continuum of care view for providers.”

Azalea EHR 3.0, which met the requirements for 2015 Edition, is a powerful, cloud-based EHR that delivers functionality and workflow to enhance practice performance. In addition to simplifying data conversion and interoperability services, the Azalea EHR encompasses fully integrated electronic health records, practice management, scheduling and billing functionality. Azalea Health’s fully integrated health IT platform also includes a patient portal, personal health records and telehealth functionality along with Azalea Health’s mobile platform that’s integrated with the Apple® Healthkit, and revenue cycle performance services.

To earn the certification, Azalea EHR version 3.0 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 15 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond Group LLC (DG) brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Its healthcare experience also runs deep, having certified hundreds of EHRs since becoming an ACB in 2010.

Azalea EHR 3.0 Certification Details

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Azalea Health, Azalea EHR 3.0, version 3.0, https://www.AzaleaHealth.com, 5871 Glenridge Drive NE Suite 480 Atlanta, GA 30328, info@azaleahealth.com, (877) 777-7686, Production Certification date: 02/16/2018. CModules Tested: 170.315 (a)(1-15); (b)(1-3, 6); (c)(1-4); (d)(1-9); (e)(1-3); (f)(1,2, 7); (g)(2-9); (h)(1)

Clinical Quality Measures tested: 2v7; 22v6; 50v6; 52v6; 56v6; 65v7; 66v6; 68v7; 69v6; 74v7; 75v6; 82v5; 90v7; 117v6; 122v6; 123v6; 124v6; 125v6; 127v6; 128v6; 129v7; 130v6; 131v6; 132v6; 133v6; 134v6; 135v6; 136v7; 137v6; 138v6; 139v6; 142v6; 143v6; 144v6; 145v6; 146v6; 147v7; 149v6; 153v6; 154v6; 155v6; 156v6; 157v6; 158v6; 159v6; 160v6; 161v6; 164v6; 165v6; 166v7; 167v6; 169v6; 177v6. Additional software used: Rcopia (DrFirst), phiMail Server. Drummond Group Certificate No: 15.04.04.2688.Azal.03.02.1.180216.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and telehealth services designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help customers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. www.AzaleaHealth.com

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group LLC tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Founded in 1999, and accredited for the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program as an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL), Drummond Group LLC continues to build upon its deep experience and expertise necessary to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.