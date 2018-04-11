Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 122nd Running of the Boston Marathon

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running faster, today announced that the Boston Athletic Association has selected Everbridge’s Critical Event Management (CEM) platform to communicate critical event updates and safety information to thousands of volunteers during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon, which is taking place on Monday, April 16th. Volunteers will be stationed at medical tents along the 26.2-mile marathon route that starts in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ends in downtown Boston. Volunteers will receive Everbridge-powered texts and notifications in the event of an incident or disruption.

“Everbridge provides us with an important tool in our toolbox in the event of a situation that requires immediate and effective communications,” said Chris Troyanos, ATC - Medical Coordinator for the Boston Athletic Association. “We are excited to partner with the company to help keep our volunteers safe and informed throughout the event.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also leverage Everbridge to facilitate communications between internal staff members during the Marathon. Members of the Everbridge team will be embedded in the MEMA Emergency Operations Center, as well as the B.A.A. Race Operations Center in Boston to ensure system readiness and effective usage of the platform during the event.

“As a Boston-based company, the Marathon has always been a significant annual event for our organization and employees,” said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. “This year, we are extremely proud to serve the Boston Athletic Association, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and other local entities throughout the city to ensure a safe environment for this year’s Marathon.”

The Everbridge network of customers also includes the Boston Police Department, Boston Public Health Commission and the Boston Fire Department. The company’s CEM platform facilitates internal communications so these organizations can effectively manage the millions of people that will be present in downtown Boston and, if necessary, respond quickly to any disruptive events.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running faster. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 3,700 global customers rely on the company’s SaaS-based platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2 billion messages in 2017, and offers the ability to reach more than 200 countries and territories with secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in San Francisco, Lansing, Orlando, Beijing, London, and Stockholm For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, and our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on March 23, 2017. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.