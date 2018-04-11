Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appdome, the mobile industry’s first cloud hub for mobile app integration, is announcing “Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile”—a service that enables codeless, automatic integration of F5’s Anti-Bot SDK with any mobile app. Available under Appdome’s Identity service category, Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile streamlines the implementation of F5’s bot prevention solutions by alleviating the cost and complexity associated with manually coding SDKs. Customers can now easily implement the full functionality of F5’s Anti-Bot Mobile SDK while leveraging Appdome’s one-click Fusion process.

“We are very excited to be working with F5, a true industry leader, to combat the pervasive effects of bots on mobile apps. Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile empowers IT, DevOps, and Security departments to add F5’s sophisticated mobile protection solutions to any app in minutes, all with no code or coding,” explains Tom Tovar, Appdome CEO. “Through this partnership, mutual customers can now fast-track their anti-bot initiatives and enable advanced solutions to provide attack-free mobile experiences in seconds.”

Key use cases and features enabled by the Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile service include:

Mobile bot detection

Compromised device detection

Certificate pinning

Man-in-the-middle attack detection

“Through our valuable partnership with Appdome, F5’s Anti-Bot Mobile SDK can be implemented in financial services and e-commerce apps in minutes, giving customers and mobile applications instant protection against bots and automated attacks. Thanks to Appdome’s codeless mobile integration solution, mutual customers achieve a turnkey mobile security solution out of the box, instantly and without undue burden on mobile dev teams,” said Calvin Rowland, SVP of Business Development at F5.

In addition to extending the reach and applicability of the F5 SDK, Appdome eliminates ongoing maintenance burdens, as updates are delivered automatically on Appdome’s cloud-based platform.

Through the partnership, F5 will offer the solution globally to its customers. Free trials of the Appdome for F5 Anti-Bot Mobile service will also be available to F5 customers using iOS and Android.

About Appdome

Appdome is a productivity platform for mobile integration, providing the rapid integration of multiple third-party functions to apps, shortening the deployment cycle and connecting mobile apps to other services on demand. The codeless service operates as a mobile integration workflow in the cloud and allows users to perform integration projects on the final application package. No source code or development expertise is required. Likewise, no modifications to an app or an SDK are required to complete integration projects on the platform. The solution is currently used by the world's leading financial, healthcare and e-commerce companies to support productivity, compliance and security for consumers and employees. Appdome was rated a "Cool Vendor" in Mobile Security by Gartner in 2015. The company is based in Silicon Valley, United States and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.

F5 is a trademark or service mark of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. The use of the words “partner,” “partnership,” or “joint” does not imply a legal partnership relationship between F5 Networks and any other company.