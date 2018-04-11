Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many, a good night of sleep does not come easy, especially when the daily stresses of life are keeping people up. In fact, nearly nine in 10 Americans (87%) say they experience trouble falling asleep1.

Vicks ZzzQuil, America’s #1 selling sleep-aid2, is a product that occasional sleeplessness sufferers have come to know and trust for the last six years, and today the brand is pleased to introduce new Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Gummies. This latest addition to the Vicks ZzzQuil product line-up now gives consumers access to another non-habit forming sleep-aid with an optimal level of melatonin so you can fall asleep naturally and wake with no next day grogginess*. Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Gummies contain a unique botanical blend of lavender, chamomile, valerian root and lemon balm.

Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Gummies are also drug-free, vegan, vegetarian and free of artificial flavors, gluten, lactose and gelatin.

“There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to overcome sleeplessness, and since consumers have different needs at different times, we are constantly looking for ways to offer real sleep innovations to meet a variety of those needs,” said Phil McWaters, Brand Franchise Director, North America Vicks. “Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Gummies are meant to answer the need for a drug-free option that helps people fall asleep naturally and wake refreshed*.”

In addition to Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Gummies, Vicks has also launched new Vicks PURE Zzzs Soothing Aromatherapy Balm, a soothing formula with a blend of essential oils with calming and relaxing lavender and chamomile scents to help consumers wind down at bedtime. Vicks PURE Zzzs Soothing Aromatherapy Balm is medicine-free, paraben-free, and should be applied topically at bedtime.

Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Gummies in wildberry vanilla flavor and Vicks PURE Zzzs Soothing Aromatherapy Balm are sold at retailers nationwide and online. For more information on both products, in addition to the full Vicks ZzzQuil product line, please visit https://vicks.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

