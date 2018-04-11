Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 11, 2018 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2018, its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a two-year multi-million dollar contract to provide Next Generation Text to 911 for the state of Maryland. 911 centers across the state can now deploy the service via two different methods: integrated Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)/Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP) or Comtech’s web browser-based service, EMedia®.

“We applaud Governor Hogan and the state of Maryland for empowering all its citizens to reach and receive help in situations where it is not safe or possible to make a voice call and for outfitting its telecommunicators to receive and respond to text messages sent to 911,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are honored that Maryland has chosen to rely on us to provide this new and innovative emergency service.”

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL