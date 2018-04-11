Bolloré Ports Signs on to Modernize Operations at Seven Leading Global Terminals with Navis N4

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, and Bolloré Ports have successfully implemented the Navis N4 terminal operating system at Dakshin Bharat Gateway Terminal (DBGT). Through partnering with Navis for state-of-the-art, modern technology, Bolloré Ports will streamline operations strengthening its status as a leading global ports operator.

“The continuous rise in shipping volumes and growing customer demand for real-time monitoring and updates, combined with increasing complexity across the ocean supply chain, has created a constant need to enhance terminal productivity,” said Chuck Schneider, VP & General Manager, EMEA, Navis. “Bolloré Ports places great importance on having highly effective equipment at its sites and invests heavily in the development of its infrastructure and technology to meet the requirements of its international customers. We’re excited to get to work, starting with DBGT, as it scales for future growth, and through optimal planning of operations through N4, we’re confident we will help them hit their business goals.”

As the first terminal to implement N4 under the new agreement, DBGT targets to handle as much as 750,000 TEUs annually and to serve as a gateway to the industrialized region of southern India, which is showing some of the strongest growth within the country. It is also strategically located to process traffic coming from Africa. In preparation of a significant increase in container volume in the near future, DBGT has selected to implement N4, as well as the Autostow optimization module, as part of a wider infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrade; advancing the terminal from its current manual practices to more modern and optimized processes.

“The N4 licensing agreement is part of DBGT’s strategy to become one of the leading container terminals in India and is also the first step in a global strategy for Bolloré Ports to provide its customers with the best range of services possible to streamline operations and ultimately, improve their bottom line,” said Stanislas de Saint Louvent, Deputy CEO, Bolloré Ports. “To ensure we have the best product offering for our customers, we are committed to developing quality partnerships that meet the highest international standards and Navis’ global track record has proven time and time again that N4 is the best option for optimizing operations across our network of terminals.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About Bolloré Transport & Logistics

Bolloré Transport & Logistics is a major international transport and logistics operator with 36,700 employees across 105 countries on 5 continents. Specialising in multimodal transport, the group is active in 4 businesses: Ports, Logistics, Railways and Energy.

About Bolloré Ports

Bolloré Ports is a global port operator with 21 port concessions worldwide, including 16 on the African continent. As the first port infrastructure operator in Africa and a major player in specialized port handling in France, Bolloré Ports is pursuing its developments and investments in countries in which it is already present, as well as in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Its know-how is centered around three major areas of expertise: port concessions, traditional cargo handling, and acting as a shipping agent services. Each year, Bolloré Ports invests 300 million euros in Africa into the construction and development of the port infrastructures with which it is entrusted in order to meet the requirements of its clients, be they ship owners, importers or exporters

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com