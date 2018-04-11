Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress

SINGAPORE & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, a leading global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies, today announced its revolutionary Sales Accelerator solution, powered by Oracle Data Cloud. The data connector enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients—including early adopter Del Monte Foods, Inc.—to connect digital ad impressions to offline purchase data while a campaign is still running, so marketers can optimize in-flight online advertising campaigns to more effectively reach consumers and drive sales.

Del Monte Foods—one of Amobee’s first clients to utilize Sales Accelerator—piloted programmatic advertising campaigns for its vegetable, fruit / chia and College Inn products, connecting offline to online marketing by optimizing in-flight ads with timely in-store data, giving critical insight and context into consumer habits. For the vegetable segment, Del Monte Foods saw overall viewability performance increase by six percent with a 225 percent increase in purchase rate against transactions tied directly to campaign impressions among the coveted Millennial demographic. The company also saw that it was converting a younger target audience by using video in a concrete way to drive sales impact.

Oracle Data Cloud provided Amobee with offline transaction data on a weekly basis. Amobee ran the data through its DMP and the ads were served through the Amobee DSP. This gave marketers at Del Monte deep insight into how consumers were interacting with the ads and the ability to optimize the ads across channels, devices and segments to drive more offline sales. Ultimately, this decreased the cost per purchase by 63 percent and increased the purchase rate by 2.5 times.

“Connecting the dots to fully understand the correlation between offline and online sales and how to most effectively reach consumers along their path to purchase has been invaluable for Del Monte,” says Jennifer Reiner, Sr. Director Omnichannel Marketing & Ecommerce at Del Monte Foods, Inc. “Amobee and Oracle Data Cloud are cutting-edge collaborators with the foresight to provide this state-of-the-art solution, allowing us to gain insights during the campaign to see immediate, actionable results for in-flight campaign optimization (vs. post-campaign) resulting in measurable sales lift and cost efficiencies.”

Amobee’s solution uses offline transaction data from Oracle Data Cloud’s aggregated and anonymized sources like loyalty card programs, allowing CPG brands the ability to integrate offline sales on a weekly basis. With Amobee’s Sales Accelerator, marketers are able to leverage Amobee’s platform to access granular data, allowing them to effectively analyze the impact of top performing audience segments, websites, ad frequency and other tactics on in-store purchases to inform online strategy and optimize campaigns mid-flight.

“Timely information on sales impact is vital for marketers to make the right decisions on digital tactics and resource allocation,” said Brenda Tuohig, VP and General Manager at Oracle Data Cloud. “We’re proud to work with an innovative company like Amobee and experiment with new and different ways to help marketers more quickly measure how online campaigns are driving offline sales. By optimizing campaigns in flight using sales data, marketers can more effectively reach their target customers and improve performance.”

“Working in concert with Oracle Data Cloud, Amobee is giving CPG brands and agencies a unified, world-class solution to seamlessly optimize active media campaigns mid-flight both programmatically on the open web and via social media channels,” says Katie Ford, Amobee Chief Client Officer. “Powered by machine learning, business intelligence insights and analytics, Amobee offers clients deep value, allowing them exclusive access to products and tools to make better, smarter marketing decisions and drive results.”

One of the world’s largest independent advertising platforms, Amobee unifies key programmatic channels including all major social media platforms, formats and devices, to provide both managed- and self-service clients with easy-to-use data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Simplifying the delivery of advertising across all channels and screens, including video, display, mobile, and social, the platform includes the Amobee DSP, Amobee DMP, Brand Intelligence and DataMine analytics, which converts raw data into custom audience and campaign insights, empowering marketers to make more informed decisions.

