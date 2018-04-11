Sabey Data Centers Partner with Telia Carrier to Increase Network Capacity and Support Growth in Seattle

SEATTLE & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabey Data Center Properties, serving Seattle’s data center market for more than 25 years and currently with over 285 MW of capacity in place and in operation, today announced that it has tapped Telia Carrier’s 100G-enabled #1 ranked IP backbone and transmission network to provide scalable capacity and dependable connectivity to the Seattle metro area. This expansion enables Sabey to serve customers at the Sabey Intergate.Seattle campus with the fast delivery speeds and customer-centric experience that its customers demand.

Intergate.Seattle is Sabey Data Center’s flagship property and is the largest privately owned multi-tenant campus on the west coast. Composed of two campuses, eight buildings and more than 1,373,000 square feet of data-center space, Intergate.Seattle has the power and capacity to meet the immediate and future requirements of all categories of data center customers.

“We are proud to partner with Sabey Data Center’s Intergate.Seattle campus. Our reliable network services enable Sabey to deliver the flexibility and capacity its customers need,” said Stephen Hartman, head of Telia Carrier’s North American Region. “This partnership also demonstrates Telia Carrier’s commitment to provide diversity options in our continuing growth markets and serve more points of presence as we expand our global network.”

John Ford, Vice President and General Manager of Intergate.Seattle, said, “Intergate.Seattle provides a more reliable, efficient and cost-effective alternative to other data centers located in downtown Seattle. Our partnership with Telia Carrier adds unmatched connectivity to our value proposition. Dark fiber and conduit systems connect all of our buildings, so Telia Carrier can support any customer located on the campus efficiently and immediately.” Ford added that the local utility provider, Seattle City Light was the first 100% Carbon Neutral utility provider and provides 92% sustainable, hydro-electric power, which is utilized by the Intergate.Seattle campus.

Daniel Meltzer, Sabey Vice President and Director, said, “Being located in Tukwila on the south end of the metro area provides good access to north-south fiber routes entering the metro area and allows for diverse connectivity from downtown Seattle. It also offers wholesale turn-key data center space that leverages the region’s cool ambient temperatures for 'free' cooling during 90% of the year, and with 77 MW of power entering the campus from redundant feeds it can support large scale requirements.”

About Sabey Data Centers

With a portfolio of more than three million square feet of mission critical space, Sabey Data Center Properties is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data center owner/developer/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built solutions including data center ready shell space and fully turnkey data centers managed by Sabey’s award-winning critical environment staff. Consistently recognized for its reputation for operational excellence through its world-class data centers and sustained uptime, Sabey is proud to provide data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology and healthcare companies. http://sabey.com/datacenters/

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Telia Carrier is the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America and was also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone AS1299, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier’s rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn’s ‘‘Baker’s Dozen’ report”. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, including more than 80 PoPs in North America alone

Learn more about Telia Carrier by visiting our website at www.teliacarrier.com and follow our news and developments @TeliaCarrier.